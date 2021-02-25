BACK ON TRACK: Toledo Sweeps Stevenson at Home Thursday
Toledo broke a three-game losing spell with a convincing three-set victory (25-10, 25-18, 25-6) over Stevenson in a Central 2B League matchup at home Thursday.
Kate Demery led the Indians offensively with 14 aces, six kills and three digs. Rylie Pliler finished with five digs and three kills, Emma Cline-Maier had three kills and a team-high 18 assists, while senior Stacie Spahr contributed three kills.
“We got some of our younger girls in,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “It was a lot of serving. Usually we have more kills but we served so well and didn’t get those opportunities.”
Toledo improves to 2-4 on the season and faces a tough matchup when they travel to Napavine on Tuesday.
Pirates Sunk by Ducks
One night after defeating powerhouse Wahkiakum on the road, Adna wasn’t able to keep the magic alive against a formidable Toutle Lake squad Thursday at home, losing in four sets (25-19, 14-25, 20-25, 16-25).
Emma Eko, Maddie Fay, Paige Wagner and Alyssa Davis each served 100% on the night. Fay and Davis each led offensively with nine kills a peice, while Maddie Kleemeyer tallied eight kills.
“The girls came out overly excited, got into a good rhythm and surprised Toutle in the first set,” Adna coach Wendie Dotson said. “Then they kept us out of our system most of the night.”
Adna falls to 4-2 on the season and travels to Onalaska on Tuesday.
Loggers Drops Fifth Straight
Onalaska couldn’t break free from its five-game losing streak, falling in five sets to Winlock at home Thursday (23-25, 14-25, 30-28, 25-22, 11-15).
“Our front row was pretty solid and our hitters were good, we just didn’t get them the ball enough,” Onalaska coach Jenny Hamilton said.
Hannah James put in a commendable performance for Onalaska, leading the team with 11 kills while diggins 13 balls, blocking three shots and serving a perfect 11-for-11. Dakota Hamilton had 10 kills and two blocks, while Morgan Hamilton added nine kills and 18 digs.
“Our passing and our serve-receive need to get better, otherwise we can’t close out games,” Hamilton said. “We need to talk and trust our teammates more.”
Onalaska falls to 1-5 and hosts Adna (4-2) on Tuesday.