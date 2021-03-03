SIX IN A ROW: Adna Remains Undefeated on the Season at 6-0 after a 10-0 Win Over Napavine
For some unknown reason, undefeated Adna hadn’t had the best scoring nights on their home turf this season. Entering Adna’s home match against Napavine Wednesday, the Pirates had scored just seven of their 25 goals at home. That number got a little more even Wednesday.
The Pirates exploded for 10 goals and played all 22 of their rostered players in a 10-0 victory over the Tigers. Seven Pirates total found the back of the net, led by Macy Kalnoski, Kaylin Todd and Natalie Werner, who each scored two goals.
“We really haven’t scored well on our home field,” Adna coach Horst Malunat said. “For whatever reason, we always score well on the road. So it was nice to kind of finish on our home field in front of our home crowd.”
It was Adna’s fifth shutout in six games and the Pirates have allowed just one goal all season. The Pirates are now just one league victory away from securing the 2B Central League’s North Division title, and have just one league game left to play, a home match against Forks at 6 p.m. on March 10. The Pirates beat the Spartans 6-0 on the road on Feb. 22.
The C2BL North Division, which Adna is in, is made up of mostly the weaker teams in the 2B Central League, with Ocosta being the only opponent that has pushed the Pirates so far this season. Meanwhile, the C2BL South Division is stacked with powerhouse programs, such as Onalaska (4-1), Toledo (4-1) and Kalama (4-1).
“We should finish first, which means we’ll host a district game from somebody in the south division,” Malunat said. “It should be interesting to see who we play.”
But on Wednesday, it was about inching one step closer to the division title.
Keaton Dowell started the scoring off early, finding the back of the net in the 7th minute. Kalnoski nabbed the first of her two goals in the 16th minute off an assist from Presley Smith. One minute later, Summer White scored on an assist from Joey Swenson.
Kalnoski scored again, this time unassisted, in the 18th minute, followed by Swenson’s unassisted goal in the 39th minute to make it 5-0 at the half.
Todd netted back-to-back goals in the 49th and 59th minutes, the first unassisted and the second assisted by Faith Wellander. Werner scored in the 70th on an assist from Zarine Walker, followed by Walker’s goal in the 74th minute and Werner’s second goal in the 79th minute.
“We moved the ball really well and our passing game really helped us,” Malunat said. “I’d say it was a good team effort. If you look at the scoring, it was a bunch of players, it wasn’t just one or two.”
Napavine was coming off a tough 3-2 loss to Raymond-South Bend in overtime on Monday. The Tigers fall to 1-4 on the season after Wednesday’s loss to Adna.
Adna travels to Yelm to face a split Tornadoes’ JV/varsity squad on Monday, while Napavine travels to Forks (0-4) for a 4:30 p.m. matchup on Monday.
Indians Shut Out at Kalama
Kalama erupted for three goals in 20 minutes and Toledo was unable to recover, falling 4-0 to the Chinooks on the road Wednesday.
“It’s a tough one but it makes Monday’s game more interesting,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said.
Toledo falls to 4-2 overall with the loss, which creates a more clear picture of the 2B Central League postseason that’s coming up in less than two weeks. A win over rival Onalaska on Monday, followed by a win over Toutle Lake next Wednesday, would secure Toledo at least the No. 2 seed at the district playoffs. A loss to the Loggers and a win over Toutle would give the Indians at least the No. 3 seed.
Against Kalama on Wednesday, the Indians worked on a high press focused on containing the Chinooks at a close distance, knowing Kalama is an excellent passing team. It worked for most of the first half, until the Chinooks exploded for three goals in a row.
“Kalama is one of those teams that is good at passing and can shoot from anywhere,” Vazquez said. “We relaxed the last 20 minutes of the first half, and when you give that much room to a team like Kalama, they’ll eat you alive. It was a good learning game. We know we have to get ready for Monday now.”