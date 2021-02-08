REVENGE: Toledo Had Been Waiting 15 Months to Exact Revenge Against an Onalaska Squad That Dropped Them in the 2019 District Title Match
Fifteen months ago it was Onalaska topping Toledo in the District IV 2B girls soccer championship in November 2019. The Loggers edged the Indians 1-0 for the district title, and would go on to reach the third-place match at the state tournament.The Indians would advance to the state quarterfinal round, losing in a shootout.
This time it was Toledo getting some sweet redemption after that district title loss.
Marina Smith’s two goals, in the 33rd and 67th minutes, powered the Indians past a slow start and to a 2-1 season-opening victory over the Loggers at home Monday night.
“It’s a game we’ve definitely been looking at year-long,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “They beat us in the district championship in a really close game. I wouldn’t necessarily call it revenge, but it’s just something the girls have been looking forward to.”
What was even sweeter was just the fact the Indians and Loggers were able to play a game after seeing their season get postponed multiple times from its normal start in the fall due to the pandemic.
“It felt really good,” Vazquez said. “More than anything, I’m just happy for the five seniors I have this year. I’m just thankful we have something for them. They’re a great group of kids and I would have felt terrible if they had to graduate without getting to kick the ball. It’s something I know that brings them together with the underclassmen.”
Onalaska came out firing, scoring the first goal of the night in the 17th minute by sophomore forward Brooklyn Sandridge. Smith evened the score in the 33rd minute on an assist from Rose Dillon, who Vazquez praised for her tough play. Smith is no stranger to scoring. The junior forward notched 22 goals and 12 assists last season as a sophomore.
“I think we just saw a little bit of what she’s going to bring the rest of the season,” Vazquez said. “She’s a really strong kid. She always starts a little slow, but once she gets going, obviously she can make some things happen.
Vazquez also praised Dillon for her assist and creating plays for Smith and the forwards. He commended senior defender Grace Tauscher, who created a lot of chaos for Onalaska’s offense, saying he was excited to see her come out of her shell.
“I can honestly tell you it felt like the very first time I was coaching ever,” Vazquez said. “I’ve been at Toledo for six years and I can tell you I was nervous, the girls were nervous. It was just one of those things that we just wanted to play, we wanted to be out here and we’re super excited to be competitive and come out with a win.”
Toledo ended the night with 13 shots on goal offensively and 11 saves by keeper Daphnie Bybee. The Indians travel to Winlock to take on the Cardinals in a 7 p.m. matchup. Onalaska has Stevenson marked in on the schedule, although Stevenson’s region has not yet reached Phase 2 and is unable to play games.
Adna Girls Blowout Raymond-South Bend 10-0
It was about the best start Horst Malunat could ask for in his first game as Adna’s head coach. The Pirates wasted no time in dealing with Raymond-South Bend (RSB), shellacking the combined squad from Pacific County by a score of 10-0.
“A win’s a win and we scored a lot,” Malunat said. “The thing I liked the most is we scored a goal off a corner kick we’ve been working on. I’m happy, I just think there’s always things to work on after the first game.”
One of those things won’t be the offense, certainly. It was a red-hot start for the Pirates as they blasted their way to an 8-0 lead at the half. Malunat, who has 22 kids on the roster, put in his reserves in the second half in a show on sportsmanship and respect.
“I was nervous because I’m the new guy and Adna has been successful over the last decade,” Malunat said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to come in here and sink the ship.’ So I’m happy they did well and I think the kids are happy, too. They’re kind of starting to buy in a little bit to what I’ve been telling them.”
While the win was obviously rewarding, so was the experience of just playing a game. It was the Pirates first game since Nov. 23, 2019, when they defeated Onalaska to place third at the state tournament.
“The girls had a lot of energy, for sure, on the bus ride over,” Malunat said. “They were all happy and I think just having all that pent up time of not playing sports, if you’re a competitive person, and then finally getting the opportunity to play, is a good release for the team. I think it was good for everybody to have that first game under the belt.”
Summer White started off the barrage of scoring for the Pirates on Monday with a penalty kick in the fifth minute; Natalee Werner came right back two minutes later on an assist from Kaylin Todd to make it 2-0; Sadie Burdick notched a goal in the 15th minute on an assist from Zarine Walker to make it 3-0; In the 18th minute, Walker scored one of her own on an assist from Faith Wellander.
In the 22nd minute, Joey Swenson scored on an assist from Keaton Dowell to make it 5-0; Walker scored her second goal of the night in the 26th minute on an assist from Presley Smith to put the Pirates up 6-0; Swenson had her second goal of the night in the 30th minute on an assist from Macy Kalnoski to go up 7-0; and Walker scored her third goal in the 33rd minute on another assist from Kalnoski.
In the second half, Kaylin Todd scored both goals, in the 42nd minute on an assist from Burdick and in the 48th minute on an assist from Abby Amundson to close out the scoring.
The Pirates now travel to Grayland to take on Ocosta at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
“(RSB) is a little down, so Ocosta will be a real test for us on Wednesday,” Malunat said. “I really enjoy the group I have. They’re a good group of people and players.”
Winlock Girls Shutout by Ocosta on the Road
Winlock girls took a 4-0 non-league loss to Ocosta Monday night in Grayland.
The Cardinals were originally set to play league foe Kalama Monday, but had to find a replacement opponent since the Chinooks are not yet in Phase 2 and unable to play games.
Winlock coach Brian Ziese praised his team for their play after playing in their first game in over a year.
"I think we looked overall pretty good for our first game," Ziese said. "We played pretty well against pretty good Ocosta team.
The Cardinals, who missed on a couple free-kick opportunities, were trailing 2-0 at the half after back-to-back Ocosta goals in the 27th and 28th minutes. The second came after a save by Winlock goalie Kiyah Peppers, who knocked it back out before the Wildcats kicked it back in.
"It's kind of a bummer when a goalie makes a great save and nobody cleans up the garbage for her," Ziese said. "We came out in the second half and had some chances, but they just capitalized on our errors."
Ziese praised juniors Alexa Barragan and Gabby Cruz for solid play against a formidable Wildcats team. The Cardinals had some rust, Ziese said, but were grateful for the opportunity to play a season they thought might never happen.
"The kids had fun," Ziese said. "It was a different experience. They're wearing the mask, it makes it a little bit harder. But the kids were excited just to be out there."
The Cardinals take on league rival Toledo at home on Wednesday.