A young Napavine squad got their first win of the season at home on Friday night, blanking Forks 2-0 in 2B girls soccer action.
Junior forward Natalya Marcial scored both goals for the Tigers, with her first coming in the 40th minute and her second in the 52nd.
“It was our most complete game,” Napavine assistant coach Chris Tarabochia said. “We still have work to do, but Forks was a good matchup for us.”
Eighth-grade defenders Emma Stewart and Ellie Gilbert both played well, Tarabochia added, and classmate Grace Pancake had her best game of the year.
Napavine (1-2) hosts Raymond/South Bend, a combined program playing a varsity schedule for the first time, on Monday.