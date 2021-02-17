FOUR GOALS: Onalaska Received Goals From Four Different Players to Rebound From a 2-1 Loss to Toledo on Feb. 8
It only took nine days for Onalaska to get a shot at redeeming itself after falling to Toledo 2-0 in the season opener Feb. 8. The Loggers made the most of their second opportunity this time around, scoring four goals from four different players to take a 4-0 2B Central League win over the Indians in Toledo Wednesday.
Onalaska coach Christopher Van Clifford said his team wasn’t too concerned about getting revenge on Toledo. Wednesday’s match was more about getting the team back on track and playing to the level they know they can, he said.
“We actually weren’t too worried after the season opener,” Van Clifford said. “We only had five practices before that first game and most of our players were in new spots from last year. So we rearranged positions for this game.”
The rearranging worked. Junior Cierra Russ kicked off the scoring in the 10th minute to put the Loggers on top early in the first half. Junior Callie Lawrence followed that up later in the first half with a goal in the 32nd minute. The Loggers held the 2-0 lead at the break.
Junior Joscelin Escalera put Ony up 3-0 later in the second half on a penalty kick, and sophomore Brooklyn Sandridge knocked in one more for good measure during the final two minutes to end the scoring.
Finishing, Van Clifford said, was the main difference between Wednesday’s victory and last week’s loss.
“We got around the goal and made some great shots,” Van Clifford said. “They weren’t anything fancy. It was just some good goals.”
Van Clifford commended freshman defender Tillie Hadaller for her defensive efforts on the night, as well as sophomore outside-mid Jules Auman.
Onalaska (1-1) hosts league foe Kalama (1-0) on Monday. The Chinooks are coming off a 7-0 win. over Stevenson in their season opener Wednesday.
Toledo falls to 2-1 on the season after beating Winlock 2-0 on Feb. 10. The Indians travel to Toutle Lake on Monday.
Cardinals Carve Out First Win
Winlock nabbed it first win of the season during a 3-2 road victory over Toutle Lake Wednesday in what proved to be a mud-filled battle.
The Ducks had just played a football game on the field the night before, which created one giant mud pit Wednesday for the Cardinals and Ducks soccer teams battling for the few good patches of earth not turned completely into sludge.
Toutle Lake started off the scoring in the 10th minute to take an early lead. Winlock sophomore forward Angela tied the game up in the 15th minute on an assist from junior midfielder Gabriela Cruz.
Junior forward Maggie Maddox gave the Cardinals their first lead of the night in the 22nd minute off an assist from junior midfielder Alexa Barragan. The Ducks came firing back with a goal of their own in the 37th minute, but Barragan again came up big and knocked in a goal in the 72nd minute to seal the win.
“She was tired,” Winlock coach Brian Ziese said. “She got the ball on the perfect spot and only had to go against a couple defenders.”
It was a rewarding victory for the Cardinals, who had started the season off with two consecutive losses, 4-0 to Ocosta and 2-0 to Toledo.
“We battled these guys twice last year pretty tight and couldn’t get the W,” Ziese said. “Now we’ve got our first l;eague win off our back.”
Winlock, 1-2 overall, travels to face Stevenson on Monday. The Bulldogs, new to the 2B Central League this year, are coming off a 7-0 loss to Kalama on Wednesday.