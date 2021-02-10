SHOT CITY: The Pirates, Who Move to 2-0 on the Season, Blasted 28 Shots on Goal and Held the Wildcats to Just One
ADNA — Adna had the opportunities to blow the game wide open, but were able to score just enough to hold off Ocosta in a 2-1 Central 2B League North Division victory Wednesday at home.
Pirates’ junior forward Faith Wellander found the back of the net in just the third minute off an assist from fellow junior Presley Smith to put Adna up 1-0 early on. Smith knocked one through the net herself in the 13th minute. Turns out, it was all the Pirates needed.
The Pirates dominated offensively, belting 28 shots on goal, while their defense held strong, allowing Ocosta to just one shot on goal all night. Even that lone Ocosta shot on goal was the one mistake Adna made, which broke down its defense and stretched them out a bit. But that was it.
“Their keeper, she’s good,” Adna coach Horst Malunat said. “We had a pretty easy game against South Bend, as far as goals going in. This one, we just had trouble finishing and that goalkeeper was good.”
The victory moves Adna to 2-0 on the season after pummeling South Bend 10-0 during a season-opening road win Monday night.
“The kids are a little frustrated because things were so easy Monday night,” Malunat said. “Ocosta was a little better. It was a good learning experience for us, for sure.”
It was a wildly different game from the South Bend match, where Adna took an 8-0 lead. This time, the Pirates had to fight for everything they got. Malunat said the Pirates’ speed of play will be their main focus in practice, which is being aware of where people are on the field so his players can move the ball quicker. South Bend gave Adna time to think before moving the ball. Ocosta didn’t. Malunat also plans to work on finishing, saying two goals on 29 shots isn’t a favorable shooting percentage.
“I always tell my kids, ‘Sometimes, you have to fail to succeed,’” Malunat said. “You have to look at the mistakes. When you’re up 8-0 at the half, it’s hard to see the mistakes. Now, the mistakes are revealed to us and we know what to do now. Everything is learning.”
Adna travels to Napavine for a 6 p.m. matchup against the Tigers on Thursday.
Toledo Improves to 2-0 After Shutting Out Winlock
Marina Smith scored her third goal of the season and Toledo stayed unbeaten in a shutout road victory over Winlock Wednesday night.
Smith scored the opening goal of the night in the 19th minute on an assist from Vanessa Rodriguez, then Briza Gallegos put the Indians up 2-0 in the 43rd minutes on an assist from Grace Tauscher to close out the scoring on the night.
“A win is a win,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “Not our best showing but we’ll take it.”
Vazquez was hoping to see a better shooting percentage from his team, which had 20 shots on goal and converted just two. Luckily, the Indians’ defense was rock solid, holding the Cardinals to just one shot on goal. Toledo had possession 90 percent of the match, Vazquez estimated.
“Overall, everybody played decent,” Vazquez said. “We’re pretty offensive-minded when we’re dialed in. We were able to have Marina run loose for the most part. She’s someone I would definitely keep my eye on.”
The win keeps Vazquez and the Indians unbeaten against Winlock in the six years Vazquez has been head coach. The Indians are scheduled to travel to Kalama on Monday, though the game could be canceled since the Chinooks are not yet in Phase 2. Winlock is set to travel to Onalaska on Monday.
Napavine Falls to South Bend on the Road
A young and inexperienced Napavine squad couldn’t hang on against South Bend on the road Wednesday, falling 3-1 to the Indians.
The Tigers, who graduated 10 seniors, were forced to recruit kids within the school this year and are playing with five eighth graders and two girls who have never played soccer before, assistant coach Chris Tarabochia said.
The Tigers’ lone goal came from Natalya Marcial in the 7th minute. Tarabochia also praised the play of eighth grader Ellie Gilbert, who played with a ton of energy and was still at nearly 100 percent to the 80th minute, he said.
Also commended for their efforts were eighth graders Hailey Gallagher, who played outside back, and Emma Stewart, who played centerback Wednesday.
Napavine is set to host Adna at 6 p.m. Monday. The Pirates are coming off wins over Ocosta (2-1) and South Bend (10-0).