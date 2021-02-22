LONG ROAD HOME: The Pirates Move to 3-0 on the Season After Blasting Through Forks on the Road
A four-hour bus ride up State Route 101 to the remote outpost of Forks wasn’t enough to deter Adna girls soccer in a 6-0 shutout league victory over the Spartans Monday. Presley Smith scored two goals and Keaton Dowell notched two assists, both on excellent corner kicks, as Adna stayed undefeated on the season at 3-0.
“It was a slow start with a four-hour bus ride and getting our legs adjusted,” Adna coach Horst Malunat said. “It was our first game on turf.”
Joey Swenson started the scoring off in the 18th minute for the Pirates on an unassisted goal. Smith notched her first of two goals in the 30th minute on an assist from Dowell. In the 34th minute, Lydia Tobin scored on an assist from Kaylin Todd.
After holding a 3-0 lead at the half, Smith scored her second goal, this time unassisted. Sadie Burdick blasted one in at the 59th minute on Dowell’s second assist, then Jalynn Burdick scored the final goal in the 73rd minute on an assist from Karlee VonMoos.
“It was similar to the Ocosta game, but we made our shots,” Malunat said. “We shot about 30%. I’ll take six goals. We finished a lot better. The girls did a good job.”
The Pirates host South Bend at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Pirates beat South Bend 10-0 in the season opener.
Marina Smith Explodes for 4 goals, 3 assists
Toledo didn’t take kindly to getting shut out by Onalaska in a 4-0 loss last week. The Indians took their frustrations out on Toutle Lake Monday, erupting for an 8-1 victory over the Ducks.
“The biggest thing is we went back and looked at the 4-0 loss and wanted to turn things around,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said.
Junior Marina Smith was on fire, draining four goals and assisting in three others as the Indians dominated the game and improved to 3-1 on the season.
“She took her shots and moved the ball around,” Vazquez said. “End of the day, she’s going to take her shots.”
Junior Rose Dillon scored two goals of her own, while junior Jazzy Zarate and junior Keylin Plancarte each scored one goal a piece.
“The first half, we had control but Toutle pressed us,” Vazquez said. “The second half, we put high pressure on them, tiring them out and picking them apart little by little.”
Toledo travels to Stevenson on Wednesday.
Loggers Edge Rival Chinooks in Shootout
Onalaska held on tight against a tough Kalama team at home Monday, taking a 2-1 shootout win over the Chinooks in a 2B Central League battle.
Junior Cierra Russ scored the first goal for the Loggers halfway through the first half. Kalama came firing back before the game went to a shootout, with Onalaska winning 5-4.
“Credit goes to the girls for working really hard,” Onalaska coach Chris Van Clifford said. “Kalama put a lot of pressure on us and we spent a lot of time defending. We worked really hard and got rewarded for it.
The Loggers move to 2-1 overall and 2-0 league in league play. They host Toutle Lake at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Ducks are coming off an 8-1 loss to Toledo on Monday.
Napavine Gets Shut Out by Ocosta
Napavine was no match for a hardened Ocosta squad, falling 10-0 in a muddy, rainy matchup in Grays Harbor Monday.
The Tigers fall to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play. In what is a rebuilding year for the Tigers, Napavine assistant coach Chris Tarabochia said the team is showing signs of improvement, even if they aren’t winning matches yet.
He praised junior forward Natalya Marcial for her strong performance in the mud, while Emma Stewart and Haley Gallagher also played tough at their centerback positions, he said. Senior keeper Rissa Luurs tallied 10 saves on the night.
“We’re getting better at the little things,” Tarabochia said. “This is a year where out goal is growth. We’re really liking the progress we’re seeing.”
The Tigers host Forks at 6 p.m. on Friday. Forks is coming off a 6-0- loss to Adna on Monday.