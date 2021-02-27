FOUR GAMES: Onalaska and Napavine Each Won, While Pe Ell-Willapa Valley and Adna Lost in a Quadruple-Header Saturday in Montesano
The first half of Onalaska’s matchup with Toledo Saturday in Montesano was closer than comfortable, but the Loggers turned on the burners in the second half to walk away with a 34-12 victory.
Junior fullback Marshall Haight rushed for a game-high 216 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries, while junior halfback Gunnar Talley punched in three scores of his own.
“It felt really good,” Talley said. “We played our best and had a good game. We started out slow but came back and dug. We brought the intensity up, ran harder and got our blocks.”
The Loggers, who move to 3-0 on the season with the win after defeating Napavine in the season opener and Forks last week at home, looked every bit as the defending state champs.
Talley started off the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the first quarter, followed by Haight’s five-yard TD rush to make it 14-0 at the start of the second quarter.
“Gunnar had a great game and I think our offensive line blocked really well,” Onalaska coach Mazen Saade said. “Marshall also ran well today and Danny did a great job orchestrating our offense.”
But Toledo wasn’t going away quietly. Toledo running back Davin Kinsman punched in a touchdown from 1-yard out with eight seconds left before the half to make it 14-6 at the half. The Indians weren’t done yet. Toledo wideout Jesse Towns hit Carlo Arceo-Hansen on a halfback pass for a 35-yard gain, followed by quarterback Ryan Bloomstrom’s 1-yard TD to pull Toledo within two, trailing 14-12.
From then on, it was all Onalaska. Quarterback Danny Dalsted broke free for a 54-yard touchdown jaunt with eight minutes left in the third, then Talley tallied his second score of the night on a 7-yard scamper to make it 28-12. Talley tacked on his third rushing TD, this time from 1-yard out, to close out the scoring at 34-12 with 4:23 to play.
“Toledo’s a good team and we knew that coming in,” Saade said. “This is big for us. This is our first league win. Our kids knew what was on the line, we kind of talked about that at halftime and it was awesome.”
Saade also gave a shout out to the pack of Loggers fans who made the long trek and watched from a parking lot near the Montesano tennis courts.
Onalaska (3-0) travels to Adna (0-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday. Toledo (2-1) travels to Kalama (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Pirates Plundered by Chinooks
In round two of the quadruple-header, Adna couldn’t keep up with a high-powered Kalama squad looking to take out its frustrations after losing to Napavine in a thriller last week.
On Saturday, the Pirates had no answer to the Chinooks, falling 52-0. The Pirates turned the ball over on their first three possessions, two fumbles and an interception, including a scoop and score. They had four total turnovers in the first 15 minutes of the game.
“We’ve just got to get better,” Adna coach K.D. Johnson said. “We couldn’t execute our basic plays, which we usually can do. I don’t know, I don’t know. Turnovers and getting down early, just the way we reacted. That’s not usually how we are or how we do it. We’re going to make some changes and if we’ve got to play some other kids, we will.”
Adna falls to 0-2 on the season after losing to Rainier in a non-conference season opener last week. The road gets no easier next week as the Pirates host Onalaska (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Young Titans Outmatched Against Spartans
Forks was bigger, stronger and more experienced than a young Pe Ell-Willapa Valley team in the third round of the quadruple-header, as the Titans took a 49-0 defeat,
The Spartans showed why they played Onalaska toe-to-toe last week, holding the Titans to -35 yards of offense. The Titans had tough sledding all day, unable to matchup with the enormous Spartans up front. PWV rushed the ball 32 times for -45 yards, and Kolton Fluke was the only Titan ball carrier to gain positive yardage, rushing six times for 4 yards.
Titan quarterback Tyler Adkins was 1-for-5 passing for 10 yards and a touchdown, while Kaden Ritzman and Blake Howard each tallied a team-high eight tackles. Adkins also had a fumble recovery.
“I'm starting a lot of sophomores, a few freshmen and juniors and they haven’t gotten a lot of experience under their belt,” PWV coach Josh Fluke said. “We had a few good things going here and they’re but we’ve got a lot to work on. We’re a young, young football team, especially playing in the league we play in.”
Forks’ monster fullback Hayden Baker rushed 18 times for 138 yards and four touchdowns, while the Spartans racked up 197 total rushing yards and five scores to go with 117 passing yards and a TD. PWV was penalized 10 times for 80 yards.
“They’re big, they’re fast, they come down from the (1A classification) and they were good in the A league,” Fluke said.
PWV falls to 0-2 on the season and hosts Rainier (1-1) at 7 p.m., Friday, in Pe Ell.
Tigers Cruise to Victory over Mountaineers
In the quadruple-header nightcap, Napavine let the momentum from last week’s thrilling win carry into Saturday’s matchup with Rainier, as the Tigers drubbed Rainier for a 55-12 victory.
The Tigers, who were shutout by Onalaska in the season opener, responded by outgunning powerhouse Kalama 49-32 in a shootout last week.
“Sometimes you’ve got to get kicked in the teeth,” Napavine coach Josh Fay said.
The Tigers kept their feet on the pedal against Rainier Saturday, jumping out to a 22-0 lead in the first 18 minutes and a 30-6 lead at the half. It started with quarterback Laythan Demarest’s 47-yard touchdown jaunt on a QB sweep around end, followed by Gavin Parker’s 7-yard TD run and Demarest’s 53-yard long-bomb touchdown strike to tight end Cade Evander, who shed a tackle on the way to the endzone.
“We were able to be balanced running and throwing the ball,” Fay said. “It was important, offensively, for us to execute, and upfront we did a nice job setting the tone.”
The real turning point happened just before the half, when Parker took a screen-play 25 yards for his second score of the night to give the Tigers a 30-6 lead at the break.
“Up until that point, I wasn’t sure where our enthusiasm was,” Fay said. “That definitely raised the intensity level for us. It really sparked us for the second half.”
Napavine kept it going after the break, pouring on 25 more points while allowing just one more Mountaineers’ touchdown en route to the victory.
Rainier quarterback Mike Green led the Mountaineers with 62 rushing yards and 108 passing. Jake Jeske added 39 yards rushing and Ian Sprouffske had two catches for 59 yards.
Napavine moves to 2-1 on the season and heads to Forks for a 6 p.m. game on Friday. Rainier (1-1) travels to Pe Ell to take on Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.