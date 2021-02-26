The Timberwolves were back to playing eight-man football on Friday night, and the extra space seemed to agree with their offense.
Morton-White Pass led 66-0 at halftime on the way to a 72-6 win over Chief Leschi at White Pass High School in Randle.
Layten Collette ran the ball four times for 88 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 60-yard punt return score. Carter Dantinne ran it four times for 45 yards and scored twice, once on a 25-yard interception return, and Kysen Collette ran three times for 51 yards with two scores.
MWP opened the season with a 48-13 eight-man win over Ocosta and lost an 11-man game to at Wahkiakum last week.
“It’s tough to stay consistent, but to our kids’ credit they’re really bought in and realized a lot of things are out of our control,” MWP coach Lee Metcalf said. “We feel comfortable playing eight or 11 right now. It’s just a little more preparation on my part.”
Brecken Pelletier added 82 rushing yards on three carries with a touchdown. Peyton Brown scored on a 25-yard run and Ty Chhour tacked on a 55-yard kickoff return touchdown to wrap the scoring in the third quarter.
Layten Collette also tossed a 2-point conversion pass to lineman Eathan Smathers. The Timberwolves ran for 303 yards in the win without attempting a pass.
Chief Leschi’s lone touchdown came on a 47-yard pass from David Dela Cruz to Moses Moody.
“We jumped out early, and we’d talked about getting a good start after last week’s trip,” Metcalf said. “I was pretty happy with the kids. I thought we played well.”
Morton-White Pass (2-1) plays at Toutle Lake on Friday.