DUAL MEET: Centralia Junior Devin Harrison Wins First-Ever Meet
Centralia sophomore Devin Harrison outdistanced his competition in the boys race for his first-ever win, and W.F. West junior Elaina Koenig easily captured first in the girls race, as the Tigers and Bearcats battled it out in a dual cross country meet Saturday at Fort Borst Park.
It was the Tigers’ first meet of the year and the Bearcats’ second meet of the season after competing in Shelton on Wednesday.
Harrison finished the 5K race in 18:47.83, 36 seconds faster than runner up Javen Erickson (19:23.36), a W.F. West sophomore. Bearcat junior Henry Jordan was third in 19:23.86, and teammates Jaysen Miles (20:28.66) and Andrew Scheer (20:38.65) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
“It felt pretty good. I usually get top three or worse,” Harrison said. “I’m really proud of myself. The course was a little different than last year, so it was kind of difficult. We had to go behind the lake twice, and that part of the race is the worst.”
On the girls side, Koenig won her race by over three minutes, finishing in a time of (23:46.7). Centralia freshman Chihiro Bringman came in second with a time of 26:20.10, while W.F. West freshmen runners Brooke Johnston (29:07.92) and Jaelynn Viall (29:32.01) finished third and fourth, respectively. Centralia freshman Summer Holmes rounded out the top five (29:36.50).
Koenig, who ran in the 2A state cross country tournament last season, was happy winning this race after placing sixth in Shelton on Wednesday.
“I’m happy with my time because I improved from Wednesday,” Koenig said. “It was really fun. It was a little different with the gravel and pavement, so people didn’t wear spikes, but it wasn’t muddy or anything so that was nice.”
W.F. West travels to Rochester on Feb. 27 for an 11 a.m. meet, while Centralia hosts Rochester at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.