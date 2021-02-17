W.F. West sophomore Javen Erickson was the Bearcats top performer during the season opener in Shelton Wednesday, placing third (16:33.2) out of 30 runners in the boys 4K race.
Erickson had to outkick junior teammate Henry Jordan in the final 100 meters, edging Jordan, who finished fourth (16:34.1) by less than a second.
“Erickson had an impressive first cross country race as a Bearcat,” W.F. West coach Amber Cruzan said in an email.
Black Hills sophomore Jeron Griffin won the race in 15:54.7.
Bearcat senior Bryan Bach placed ninth in 17:21.3, while senior teammate Jacob Moeckel was 10th in 17:23.5.
Huff N Puff Trail, normally made up mostly of bark with some dirt areas, was filled with plenty of snow Wednesday, making for some challenging footing, especially on the corners, Cruzan said.
On the girls side, W.F. West junior Elaina Koenig was the top Bearcat finisher, placing sixth in a time of 20:59.4.
“Koenig was nervous before the race but adjusted well,” Cruzan said.
Senior Cadence Edminster placed 13th in a time of 23:33.4, while freshman Brooke Johnston (23:38.7) and Jaelynn Viall (23:39.4) placed 16th and 17th, respectively.
The Bearcats had just four eligible girls for this first race, but hope to race six girls during their next race, matchup against Centralia Saturday at Borst Park.
Full results can be found at athletic.net/CrossCountry.