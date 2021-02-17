LOST MOMENTUM: Rochester Held 1-0 and 2-1 Set Leads But Couldn’t Hold Off a Hungry Aberdeen Squad at Home Wednesday
GRAND MOUND — Rochester looked strong at the outset, taking the first set against Aberdeen in a home match Wednesday night. But the Warriors couldn’t maintain momentum against a fiery Bobcat squad, faltering in five sets (25-23, 21-25, 25-1, 18-25, 15-11) in a 2A Evergreen Conference matchup.
Senior outside hitter Hannah Rodeheaver led the way for the Warriors with eight aces, five kills and a strong night serving. Sophomore Roisin Stull led the attack offensively with seven kills in her first game moving from outside hitter to middle hitter.
Sophomore libero Lauren Rotter had a team-high 24 digs and was key for the Warriors defense in the back row.
“We did improve and talked a lot more but we still have some things to improve on,” Rochester coach Wendy Hawes said. “We need to get better at hitting, serving and serve-receive.”
Rochester has a quick turnaround with a home match against Tumwater on Tuesday. The Thunderbirds (1-1) were swept by Centralia in their season opener on Feb. 9, then swept Aberdeen on Tuesday night.
“Hopefully we’ll go out and match their enthusiasm,” Hawes said.