LOST MOMENTUM: Rochester Held 1-0 and 2-1 Set Leads But Couldn’t Hold Off a Hungry Aberdeen Squad at Home Wednesday

GRAND MOUND — Rochester looked strong at the outset, taking the first set against Aberdeen in a home match Wednesday night. But the Warriors couldn’t maintain momentum against a fiery Bobcat squad, faltering in five sets (25-23, 21-25, 25-1, 18-25, 15-11) in a 2A Evergreen Conference matchup.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Rodeheaver led the way for the Warriors with eight aces, five kills and a strong night serving. Sophomore Roisin Stull led the attack offensively with seven kills in her first game moving from outside hitter to middle hitter.

sports.210217.Rochester.Vball3.jpg

Rochester libero Lauren Rotter gets one of her 24 digs on the night against Aberdeen.

Sophomore libero Lauren Rotter had a team-high 24 digs and was key for the Warriors defense in the back row.

“We did improve and talked a lot more but we still have some things to improve on,” Rochester coach Wendy Hawes said. “We need to get better at hitting, serving and serve-receive.”

Rochester has a quick turnaround with a home match against Tumwater on Tuesday. The Thunderbirds (1-1) were swept by Centralia in their season opener on Feb. 9, then swept Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

“Hopefully we’ll go out and match their enthusiasm,” Hawes said.