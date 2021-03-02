SWAMP CUP: Centralia Defeated W.F. West for the Second Time in Five Days with Four-Set Victory Tuesday
Centralia continued its hot streak Tuesday night, defeating Twin City rival W.F. West in four sets (25-21, 25-15, 24-26, 25-23) for a Swamp Cup victory.
It’s the fifth-straight victory for the Bearcats (6-1) after losing their only match of the season so far to Black Hills back on Feb, 16. W.F. West drops to 3-4 on the season and has now lost four of its last five games after starting the season out 2-0. The two rivals faced each other last week, with the Tigers sweeping the Bearcats on Friday.
“I was definitely expecting a battle tonight,” Centralia coach Marti Smith said. “W.F. West definitely brought it. I respect how they fought back being down two sets.”
The Tigers are off to their hottest start (6-1) since at least 2011, Smith said, which was also the last time they qualified for the state tournament.
“It’s been a long time,” Smith said.
Maddie Stoeckler put on a show Tuesday, serving 32-for-32 with eight aces. 33 assists and 18 digs. Jadyn Hawley has seven kills, 16 digs and was 18-for-18 serving, while Maddie Corwin finished with eight kills, Lilly Miller with dix and Tatum Johnston with nine.
Smith commended senior Lilly Miller for tallying 15 digs of her team-high 25 digs in a crucial fourth set. Miller also added six kills.
“She really came through in the fourth set,” Smith said. “She saved us on a ton of rallies. I’m proud of our girls. They continue to persevere. We try not to focus on the scoreboard. The girls didn’t disappoint.”
W.F. West was playing without middle blocker Anna White, who figures to be ready to go for the Bearcats’ final two regular season games next week.
“We played them better tonight than we did last week,” W.F. West coach Emily Mora said. “We still have a lot to work on. We’re improving from the first half of the season.”
Saige Brindle led the Bearcats with a perfect 24-for-24 serving, while Ava Olson had a team-high 14 kills and Alisha Anderson recorded a team-high 36 digs. Morgan Rogerson added seven kills and Amelie Etue registered five kills.
“We moved people around, trying to get a different dynamic on the court,” Mora said. “We still have some more growing to do.”
Centralia travels to Black Hills on Thursday, while W.F. West travels to Rochester on Thursday.
Warriors Lose in Five to Bobcats
Rocheter started off strong but couldn’t hold off a red-hot Aberdeen team, losing in five sets (25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 21-25, 7-15) on the road Tuesday.
“We made a lot of errors,” Rochester coach Wendy Hawes said. “Aberdeen had a rough start, picked up steam and never stopped.”
Rochester was led by junior Hannah Rodeheaver, who served 19 points, scored five aces and tallied four kills. Middle hitter Roisin Hall had 35 digs and nine kills, while setter Kylee Wild had a team-high 22 assists.
The Warriors drop to 0-7 and host W.F. West on Thursday.