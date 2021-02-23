ROLLING: Centralia Improves to 3-1 on the Season With Sweep of Rochester at Home Tuesday
Centralia notched its second straight win with a straight-set sweep of Rochester (25-13, 25-14, 25-11) at home Tuesday.
Junior Evie Rooklidge led the way for the Tigers, serving 20-for-21 with four aces and 18 digs. Junior Jaydyn Hawley was 8-for-8 serving with 11 digs and 5 kills, while Maddie Stoeckler was 12-for-14 servings with a team-high 36 assists.Faith Waterfield added eights kills and two blocks, Lilly Miller registered nine kills and Hailey Brann tallied five kills and two blocks.
“I felt we had good energy and played to our level and were steady,” Centralia coach Marti Smith said. “We’ve got to find a steady rhythm when we’re playing.”
Centralia’s serving, which the Tigers use as part of their offense, was spot on against Rochester, and the team has been averaging between 93-95% each game.
“As a whole, everyone contributed and played together and it was good to see,” Smith said. “They’re buying in and it’s exciting to see.”
Centralia improves to 3-1 on the season and travels to Tumwater on Thursday and to W.F. West on Friday in back-to-back games.
Bearcats Swept by Thunderbirds
It just wasn’t W.F. West’s night. The Bearcats had no answer for a Tumwater squad that has strengthened as the season’s progressed, taking a straight-set sweep to the Thunderbirds (25-20, 25-14, 25-20) in 2A Evergreen Conference action Tuesday on the road.
“Tumwater’s a strong team,” W.F. West coach Emily Mora said. “We had a lot of unforced errors and didn’t take care of the ball offensively.”
Ava Olson led the Bearcats’ attack, finishing with a team-high six kills, while Morgan Rogerson had a team-high three blocks. Rogerson, junior Kambriah Simper and sophomore Saige Brindle each served 100% on the night.
“We had some moments of really strong volleyball and really strong communication,” Mora said. “Those moments didn’t last, and a team like Tumwater is going to take advantage of your mistakes.”
W.F. West falls to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in conference. The Bearcats host Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Thursday.