MARCHING ON: W.F. West Wasted No Time Dealing With Rochester Tuesday, Winning in Straight Sets at Home
W.F. West’s dominant serving performance boded well for the Wildcats as they swept Rochester in straight sets (25-10, 25-7, 25-12) to move to 2-0 on the season.
Saige Brindle led the charge, serving 26-of-26 for a perfect 100 percent on the night. The team as a whole only missed one serve across the entire three sets.
“Our serving as a team was a great effort,” W.F. West coach Emily Mora said.
Junior Ava Olsen led the team with five klls, while Amelia Etue added four kills and Morgan Rogerson and Raina Romine each tallied three. Alicia Anderson finished with a 2.7 average on 35 attempts.
“Our defense looked really good,” Mora said. “We did a good job at the net and backrow. We looked really clean.”
W.F. West stays undefeated at 2-0 on the season with the victory. Mora praised the entire team, saying everyone had a hand in the win.
W.F. West travels to Black Hills for a 7 p.m. matchup on Thursday. Rochester hosts Tumwater at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tigers Lose in Four Sets
Centralia couldn’t keep its momentum going after last week’s season-opening win over Tumwater. The Tigers fell in four sets (25-21, 18-25, 16-25, 13-25) in a 2A Evergreen Conference matchup with Black Hills Tuesday at home.
“We played a really good first set,” Centralia coach Marti Smith said.
Madison Stoeckler led the Tigers with 20 assists, 12 digs, three aces and was 19-for-20 serving. Jadyn Hawley was 13-for-14 serving with 10 digs, four kills and three aces. Peyton Smith was a perfect 10-for-10 serving with three aces. Lilly Miller added six kills and three blocks, and Hailey Brann scored three kills and had five blocks.
The Tigers, who fall to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in league play, served 97% on the night, only missing on two serves.
“That’s one of the things we rely on,” Smith said. “Black Hills made some adjustments and we didn’t adjust. It wasn’t just one or two people. As a team, we just weren’t on. It was good to play a team like that.”
Centralia hosts Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Thursday.