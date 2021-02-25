CLEAN SWEEP: W.F. West Swept Aberdeen Thursday to Improve to 3-2 on the Season
W.F. West has no trouble handling Aberdeen at home Thursday, sweeping the Bobcats in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-16).
The Bearcats broke a two-game losing streak with the victory and move to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the 2A Evergreen Conference. Junior hitter Amelia Etue led the attack for the Bearcats, registering six kills, while junior Ava Olsen added five. Senior libero Alisha Anderson and sophomore setter Savannah Hawkins each tallied a team-high four aces on the night. W.F. West coach Emily Mora praised Hawkins for spreading the ball around and creating opportunities for the hitters.
“We played well,” Mora said. “We had a good night. I don’t think we hit our rhythm 100%. We’re happy to get the win but I don’t think we’re satisfied.”
W.F. West entered coming off a 3-0 loss to Tumwater on Tuesday, and have no time to recuperate from the win over Aberdeen Thursday as they play Centralia at 7 p.m. Friday in a makeup game that was canceled earlier in the season due to snow.
“Any time we have that hometown rivalry, it’s a good Friday night,” Mora said.
Centralia Tops Tumwater Again
Centralia knew it would be different this time around heading into a road matchup with Tumwater Thursday. The Thunderbirds had gone undefeated since getting swept by the Tigers in the season opener, winning three straight games, including a sweep of W.F. West.
The battle that ensued Thursday was well expected.
Centralia overcame a 2-1 set deficit to battle back and take a thrilling five-set victory (25-16, 14-25, 13-25, 25-23, 16-14) over Tumwater on the road.
“They played every point as if it was the last point,” Centralia coach Marti Smith said of her team. “There were no easy points and a ton of rallies.”
Junior libero Evie Rooklidge was outstanding on defense, digging a team-high 34 balls while serving a perfect 18-for-18. Junior Jadyn Hawley was not far behind with 27 digs and 10 kills.
Maddie Stoeckler dished out an absurd team-high 41 assists to go with 27 digs and a flawless 14-for-14 serving. Payton Smith and Madelinn Corwin were both 100% serving, with Smith adding 15 digs and Corwin 10 kills.
Middle blocker Hailey Brann, who was injured midway through the third set, contributed five kills and three blocks, while Faith Waterfield added seven kills and Lilly MIller finished with two blocks and four kills.
“We’re holding our own,” Smith said. Tumwater was an improved team since the first time we met. They serve-received really well. We served tough tonight but only had three aces.”
Centralia wins its third straight and improves to 4-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming to Black Hills, which looks to be the top team in the 2A Evergreen Conference.
“Mentally, we were just in tune,” Smith said. “It was nice to see them persevere tonight and show what they’re capable of.”
The Tigers are back in action on Friday when they travel to W.F. West for a much-anticipated rivalry game.