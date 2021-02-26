The singles players didn’t give up a set, the top doubles team got a nice test, and W.F. West beat Tumwater, 5-1, on Friday afternoon in a road Evergreen 2A Conference boys tennis match.
Cade Cameron and Christian Iverson, in the top doubles slot, picked up a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win over Sawyer Lougheed and Drew Johnson — two players who, typically, occupy the top two singles spots for the Thunderbirds.
“Those kids are both pretty good players, but Cade and Cameron, in the first set, played really well,” Bearcat coach Jack State said. “I was really impressed with how quickly they were moving and finishing things.”
And then the weather took a turn, with a chilly wind cooling off the Bearcat duo — though only for a set, before bouncing back to close out the match.
“They haven’t played anyone that has given them any challenge at all,” State said. “It put some pressure on them to come back and play at a high level, and they did that.”
Aaron Boggess and Jacob Blomdahl also played well in a 6-0, 6-3 win in No. 2 doubles, State noted.
Jeremy Chung won 6-0, 6-1 in the top singles spot, while Joseph Chung won 6-0, 6-0 in the second singles spot. Andrew Boggess closed out the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
W.F. West (4-0) hosts Aberdeen on Tuesday and plays at Shelton on Wednesday.