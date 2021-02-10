STARTING STRONG: Kaylinee Dowling Scores in the 39th Minutes to Help the Bearcats to a 1-0 Season-Opening Victory
Kaylinne Dowling scored from the left-back side of the net on an assist from Lauren Torno in the 39th minute to give W.F. West girls soccer all it needed on the road against Aberdeen Tuesday night.
“The girls played really well,” W.F. West coach Allen Anderson said. “Really impressed with the teamwork and chemistry.”
Anderson said he couldn’t have asked for much more from his Bearcats in their season opener after having not played a match together in over a year. It helped having seven seniors on the team tonight who have three to four years varsity experience, he said.
“Pretty fortunate to have a lot of experienced girls back,” Anderson said. “That really helps in a short season. That leadership and experience comes in handy.”
The Bearcats had seven shots on goal to just two for the Bobcats on the night. W.F. West travels across the Twin Cities to face rival Centralia at 7 p.m.