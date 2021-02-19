PERFECT IN LEAGUE: W.F. West Moves to 3-0 in League Play With Big Win Over Rival Black Hills Friday
W.F. West coach Allen Anderson got everything out of his team he wanted Friday, shutting out a strong Black Hills team 2-0 at home in a 2A Evergreen Conference matchup.
The Bearcats (3-0) remain unbeaten on the season, which includes an unblemished 3-0 league record. The victory marks the second year in a row the Bearcats have beaten the Wolves after having not beaten them for eight consecutive seasons. The tide has now turned.
W.F. West senior forward Lauren Tornow put the Bearcats up 1-0 in the 19th minute after she rocketed a loose ball into the open net from 30 yards out. In the second half, just after W.F. West had taken a corner kick, senior defender Kelly Robertson found herself in the perfect spot, launching a rainbow from 45 yards out that dropped in right over Black Hills’ keeper’s outstretched fingertips and into the net.
Anderson said his favorite part about the victory is the team has now pitched three straight shutouts to start the season. The high-powered Wolves entered the match undefeated and had averaged six goals a match heading into Friday’s battle.
“The girls have been doing outstanding defensively,” Anderson said. “We worked well as a team tonight. We have a lot of experienced seniors, some who have been starters since freshmen year.”
W.F. West will look to keep its momentum rolling when it hosts defending 2A EvCo champion Tumwater at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Thunderbirds (3-0) are coming off a 3-0 victory over Rochester on Friday.
Tigers Shutout by Bobcats
Centralia surrendered two goals in the first half and couldn’t recover on the road against Aberdeen in a 2A Evergreen Conference matchup Friday.
Centralia coach Henry Gallanger was pleased with the play of keeper Lily Babka, who’s only had a few weeks experience playing goalie. Babka had nine saves on 11 shots on goal.
“She grew in confidence as the game progressed and had a terrific game making some very good saves throughout the match,” Gallanger said.
Defensively, the Tigers took steps towards improving and players stepped up to embrace different roles, Gallanger said. He also commended Sarah Robbins, Taylor Smith and Anahi Corona who all battled in the middle of the field to give the Tigers chances they hadn’t seen in their previous two matches.
The Tigers fall to 0-3 on the season and travel to Rochester on Tuesday. The Warriors are coming off a 3-0 loss to defending 2A EvCo champion Tumwater on Friday.
Warriors Shutout by Thunderbirds
Rochester dug itself into a 2-0 hole at halftime and couldn’t dig itself out in a 3-0 loss to Tumwater in 2A Evergreen Conference action Friday.
The Thunderbirds (3-0), the defending 2A EvCo champions, scored the third and final goal in the 79th minute. Tumwater spent most of the game on offense, Rochester coach Ken Matthews said.
Rochester’s senior keeper Maddie Bates tallied 15 saves on the night.
“The last two games have been opportunities for us to see teams play a fast-paced pass-and-move game,” Matthews said. “It’s coming together for us.”
Traditionally, Matthews awards a Woman of the Match to reward one of his players for outstanding play. The entire team won the award for Friday’s match.
Rochester hosts Centralia on Tuesday.