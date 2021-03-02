TWIN CITY RIVALS: W.F. West Shuts Out Rival Centralia 3-0 in Swamp Cup Tuesday in Chehalis to Keep Coveted Rotary Cup
W.F. West junior forward Cameron Sheets’ hat trick powered W.F. West to a 3-0 shutout victory over rival Centralia in the annual soccer Swamp Cup Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium.
The Bearcats move to 5-1 overall on the season with their only loss coming in a 2-0 defeat to league-leader and undefeated Tumwater (6-0) on Feb. 23. Centralia drops to 0-6 on the season.
“We kind of had a sluggish start and Centralia played really hard the first half,” W.F. West coach Allen Anderson said. “We just couldn’t put anything in the net. We played better in the second half, passing and moving the ball.”
The two teams battled to a scoreless tie for the entire first half and part of the second half until Sheets notched her first goal of the night in the 50th minute on a cross from Kelly Robertson.
“It was nice to see us settle down a little bit once we got the ball in the back of the net,” Anderson said.
Sheets scored her second goal off a free kick in the 64th minute, followed by an unassisted goal off a longshot that deflected into the net off a Centralia defender in the 74th minute to close out the scoring.
“Cam played really well and played with a lot of energy,” Anderson said. “She had great distribution in both halves.”
W.F. West stays in second place in the 2A Evergreen Conference with the win, only trailing Tumwater, while Centralia is still searching for its first win.
“It’s been a good year so far,” Anderson said. “Pretty close to where we expected to be. Sitting in second place, we’re feeling pretty good.”
The Bearcats outshot the Tigers 17-2 on the night and Centralia keeper Lily Babka had 13 saves. Centralia coach Henry Gallanger commended Babka, Rebecca Demaris, Taylor Smith and the Tigers’ entire back line for their play.
“We played pretty hard throughout,” Gallanger said. “I was happy with the fact that we kept going and worked hard. Never happy to lose but I was pretty happy with their performance tonight.”
W.F. West hosts Rochester (1-5) on Friday. The Warriors are coming off a 3-0 loss to Aberdeen on Tuesday. Centralia (0-6) travels to Black Hills on Friday.
Warriors Shut Out by Bobcats
Rochester girls soccer couldn’t keep Aberdeen out of the net in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Bobcats at home on Tuesday.
The Warriors fall to 1-6 overall and 1-5 on the season with the loss. It’s the second straight defeat to the Bobcats after falling 2-0 to Aberdeen on the road Saturday. Tuesday’s loss marked the third-consecutive defeat for the Warriors after they nabbed their first win of the season (3-2) over winless Centralia on Feb. 23.
Aberdeen’s first goal was a classic one-touch volley off a corner kick. The Bobcats’ second goal was a floater that found the net with less than two minutes left.
“We started the game out strong,” Rochester coach Ken Matthews said. “I felt we were the better team for the first 10-15 minutes. We’ve put together some good halves on both ends of the field in recent games. I’m hoping we can put together a full game soon.”