UNDEFEATED: Cameron Sheets and Madi Mencke Each Score Goals to Keep W.F. West Unbeaten on the Season
Sophomore midfielder Cameron Sheets and senior forward Madi Mencke each tallied goals as W.F. West girls soccer shutout Rochester at Tiger Stadium in Centralia Tuesday night.
Sheets kicked the scoring off in the second half with a goal in the 56th minute, which Bearcats’ coach Allen Anderson said was a great combo play with senior forward Lauren Tornow, who dished out the assists.
Mencke put the Bearcats up 2-0 after an excellent left-footed shot hit the back of the net in the 70th minute to close out the scoring for both teams. The main challenge for both teams tonight, other than the frigid weather, was playing for the first time in a week.
“It was an interesting night,” Anderson said. “It took us a while to get our legs under us after having been off for a week.”
It was the first time the Bearcats had met as a team since last Wednesday, and it showed with the first score for either team coming in the second half, he said. W.F. West fired off 13 shots to Rochester’s one.
“I was happy with the second half adjustments,” Anderson said. “We played with more intensity. The girls did a good job and didn’t get down about the lack of scoring in the first half. They stuck to their gameplan.”
W.F. West moves to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in league play on the season after defeating Aberdeen 1-0 in its season opener last Wednesday. Rochester falls to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in league play after losses to Tenino and Black Hills.
For Rochester, sophomore midfielder Jessa Lenzi was named the Warriors’ Woman of the Match for her performance against the Bearcats.
“We played much better today,” Rochester coach Ken Matthews said. “We made some changes that seemed to click. The girls fought hard.”
W.F. West host Black Hills at 7 p.m. Friday. Rochester travels to face Tumwater at 7 p.m. Friday.
Centralia Falls 6-0 to Black Hills
The Tigers were unable to get it going Tuesday night at home as they dropped a 6-0 2A Evergreen Conference decision to Black Hills.
Centralia is in a rebuilding year, with a new girl at every position this season. Tigers’ coach Henry Gallagher praised Taylor Smith and Rebecca Demaris for their tough play against the Wolves. It was the first time the Tigers have been able to kick a soccer ball in five days due to the snowstorm.
“We’re working on attacking and scoring goals,” Gallagher said. “Our skill level is something we’re working on developing. The girls stepped it up in the second half. We were just happy to get on the field and play.”
Centralia travels to take on 2A EvCo opponent Aberdeen (0-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Bobcats are coming off a 2-0 loss to Tumwater on Tuesday.