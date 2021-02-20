ON A ROLL: The Bearcats Continued Their Hot Streak to Start the Season With a 35-0 Victory at Rochester
ROCHESTER — W.F. West moved to 2-0 on the season and pitched its second-straight shutout to start the year with a 35-0 road victory over Rochester Saturday.
Bearcat quarterback Gavin Fugate led the offensive attack, throwing 15-for-21 with 199 yards and four touchdowns. Fugate was also the team’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 58 yards.
“We executed well, offensively,” W.F. West coach Dan Hill said. “Defensively, any time you can get a shutout, you’re doing something right.”
Fugate hooked up with senior wideout Carter McCoy from 3-yards out to start the scoring. Fugate hit McCoy again for a 59-yard touchdown reception later in the half. Mac Taylor’s 6-yard touchdown run put the Bearcats up 21-0.
Fugate then connected on two more touchdown passes, a 16-yarder to Taylor and a 21-yarder to Logan Moore to close out the scoring. Taylor, who switched from wideout to halfback this season, finished with one rushing and one receiving TD on the night.
Hill commended lineman Bryson Boyd for excellent work at nose guard, and senior linemen Evan Moon and Bryce Laufenberg for their pass protection and run blocking. Darren Gray was also praised for his work at outside linebacker.
The Beracats outgained the Warriors 364-152 in total yardage. Rochester junior Talon Betts, who’s taken over at starting tailback, was the Warriors’ leading rusher with 23 carries for 97 yards.
W.F. West (2-0) hosts Black Hills at 1 p.m. Saturday. Rochester (0-2) has now faced two of the top teams in the 2A EvCo to start the year after losing to defending state champion Tumwater last week. The Warriors host Centralia (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.