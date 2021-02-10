TIGHT VICTORY: Centralia Tied Sets With the Bobcats on the Road and Won By Total Game Scores
Centralia pulled out the victory over Aberdeen by a squeaky-close margin on the road Wednesday in the Tigers’ season opener.
The Tigers tied with the Bobcats after having to forfeit the No. 3 doubles match, which tied the match score at 3-3. The games scores were then tallied to determine the winner, giving Centralia the edge with a 54-53 win.
“We were pretty evenly matched,” Centralia coach Deb Keahey said. “It was one of the coldest tennis matches I’ve ever experienced, but I’m glad we were able to complete our first match of the season with Aberdeen.”
Centralia’s Landon Kaut defeated Aberdeen’s Colton Falkner 6-2, 7-6 and 7-1 to capture the No. 1 singles match.
“Landon Kaut played an exciting second set,” Keahey said. “Aberdeen's Colton Faulkner put up a good fight, but Landon pulled through in the tie-breaker to take the match.”
Centralia’s Brandon Yeung coasted to victory in the No. 2 singles match against Aberdeen’s Ashdon Swope, winning in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2.
“Brandon Yeung stayed in control of his match,” Keahey said.
Centralia’s David Parons lost his No. 3 singles match to Aberdeen’s Foster Patterson, 7-6, 7-5 and 6-4.
On the doubles side, the Centralia duo of Conner O’Dell and Isaac Parkin lost to Aberdeen’s Andrew Troeh and Kyler Miller in two sets at 6-2 and 5-7. In the No. 2 doubles match, Centralia’s Ryan Kane and Justin Kuykendall fought off a second-set comeback by Aberdeen’s Ayden Giffin and Daniel Garcia to secure the Tiger’s third match victory at 6-0 and 6-4. Centralia forfeited the No. 3 doubles match to Aberdeen’s Kevin Eng and Brodyn Osina.