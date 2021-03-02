ROLLING: W.F. West Moves to 5-0 on the Season with 6-0 Sweep of Aberdeen
W.F. West easily cruised to victory Tuesday at home against Aberdeen, sweeping Aberdeen for a 6-0 win, moving the Bearcats to 5-0 on the season.
Junior Joseph Chung defeated Aberdeen’s Colton Faulkner 6-0, 6-0 in Chung’s first time competing in a No. 1 singles match. Freshman Justin Chung defeated Aberdeen’s Anderson Troeh 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match.
“He was very much in control,” W.F. West coach Jack State said of Joseph. “Justin played a very good first set. They both did a nice job.”
Andrew Boggess defeated Aberdeen’s Foster Patterson 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 3 singles match. On the doubles side, Cade Cameron and Christian Iverson defeated Aberdeen’s Ashden Swope and Kyler Miller 6-0, 6-0. Jacob Blomdahl and Aaron Boggess defeated Bradyn Osina and Daniel Carela 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. Natel Dahlin and Mason Walters defeated Kevin Eng and Aiden Griffin 6-1, 6-0 in No. 3 doubles.
All the doubles kids played well,” State said. “When they had opportunities to finish, they finished”
W.F. West travels to Shelton on Wednesday for their toughest matchup yet.
Tigers Win 3-2 Over Black Hills
Centralia was able to knock off a shorthanded Black Hills team that had just six players in a 3-2 win on Tuesday. The Tigers move to 2-2 on the season with the victory.
Centralia’s Landon Kaut defeated Black Hills’ Ryan Cokl 6-4, 6-3 in No. 2 singles. Centralia’s Brandon Yeung defeated Lauri Calvert 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles, and Centralia’s Ryan Kane won a forfeit to seal the win for the Tigers.
“Kaut played a really steady game,” Centralia coach Deb Keahey said. “Yeung has had good movement on the court.”
On the doubles side, Black Hills’ Josh Bo and Parker Anderson defeated Centralia’s Connor O’Dell and Isaac Parkin in three sets (1-6, 6-0, 4-6). In No. 2 doubles, Centralia’s David Parsons and Justin Kuykendall were defeated by Harrison Pilon and Dylan Brown 7-5, 6-3.
“No. 1 doubles is getting stronger,” Keahey said. “It was a good team win. I always enjoy playing Black Hills.
Centralia hosts Tumwater on Wednesday.