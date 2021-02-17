ROLL EM UP: W.F. West Won All Six Matches Against a Black Hills Team That Had Only Five players
W.F. West boys tennis swept through a shorthanded Black Hills squad en route to a 6-0 victory over the Wolves at home Wednesday afternoon.
Black Hills competed with only five players and was forced to forfeit the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches. The Bearcats move to 2-0 on the season with the victory.
“We are a very solid team, from No. 1 singles down to No. 3 doubles,” W.F. West coach Jack State said.
Bearcats senior Gabe Cuestas had no trouble defeating Black Hills’ Ryan Cokle 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match Wednesday.
“Gabe played a very smart match,” State said. “He didn’t make many errors, was alert to situations and played a very clean match.”
Freshman Justin Chung defeated Lauri Calvert 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match, while freshman Aaron Boegess beat Parker Anderson 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 3 singles match. Boegess, who normally plays doubles, was placed into the singles match due to Black Hills being shorthanded.
No. 1 doubles partners Cade Cameron and Christian Iverson dominated their match, beating Harrison Pilon and Dylan Brown 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Jacob Blomdahl and Andrew Boegess won by forfeit, and Mason Walters and Hans Meyers also won by forfeit in the No. 3 doubles match.
W.F. West hosts league opponent Aberdeen at home on Friday, weather permitting.
Tigers Fall 5-1 to Shelton
A Centralia team fielding just six players had to forfeit two matches and couldn’t keep up with a talented Shelton squad on the road Wednesday. The Tigers fell to 1-1 on the season after narrowly beating Aberdeen in their season opener last week.
It was another cold and chilly match for us,” Centralia coach Deb Keahey said. “Shelton was an experienced team and this was a good learning experience for our newer players.”
In the No. 1 singles match, Shelton’s Brendan Wagner defeated Centralia’s Landon Kaut 7-5, 6-4. In No. 2 singles, Centralia’s Brandon Yeung made short work of Shelton’s Kalel Ruiz, winning 6-0, 6-0.
“(Yeung’s) focus and hustle on the courts has certainly helped him win both of his last two matches,” Keahey said. “Landon Kaut had another close and exciting match. This time the crucial points favored Shelton’s Brendan Wagner.”
The Tigers were forced to forfeit their No. 3 singles matchup. In No. 1 doubles, Wyatt Wagner andJayden Lonvigfoss (S) defeated Conner O’Dell and Isaac Parkin (C) 6-3, 6-1. In No. 2 doubles, Corbin Krie and Josh Brennon (S) defated David Parsons and Justin Kuykendall (C) 6-1, 6-1. Centralia forfeited the No. 3 singles match.
“Conner O’Dell and Isaac Parkin put up a good fight and each match they play together, they look stronger as a team,” Keahey said.
Centralia gets back in action Friday when it travels to Black Hills. The Wolves lost 6-0 against W.F. West on Wednesday.