HOT START: W.F. West Boys Tennis Easily Defeated League Rival Tumwater in its Season Opener Tuesday
W.F. West boys tennis wasted no time in its season opener, shutting out Tumwater 6-0 in a 2A Evergreen Conference matchup Tuesday at home.
W.F. West’s Justin Chung easily held off Tumwater’s Sawyer Lougheed in the No. 1 singles match, winning 6-2 and 6-1. Bearcats’ Gabe Cuestas defeated Tumwater’s Drew Johnson 6-0, 6-1, in the No. 2 singles match. And W.F. West’s Andrew Boggess took down Tumwater’s Ben Gress 6-2 and 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match
On the doubles side, Bearcats’ duo Cade Cameron and Christian Iverson had no trouble with Tumwater’s No. 1 doubles team, winning 6-1 and 6-3. W.F. West’s Joseph Chung and Aaron Boggess defeated Tumwater’s Pierce Yates and Lukas Stewart in the No. 2 doubles match. And Jacob Blomdahl and Hans Meyer slammed Tumwater’s Mitch Kolton and Lawson Lougheed in the No. 3 doubles match.
W.F. West coach Jack State said he was pleased with how his team performed in their season opener against a league opponent.
“The weather turned out to be incredibly nice,” State said. “The kids were having a good time and the JV kids were all able to play. Things worked out incredibly well.”
W.F. West is scheduled to host Shelton at 3:30 p.m. Friday, but is trying to reschedule for Wednesday since the weather is forecasted to be better that day, State said.