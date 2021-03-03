W.F. West is off to its best start since 2018, moving to 6-0 on the season with a 5-1 road victory over Shelton Wednesday in 2A Evergreen Conference action.
Bearcat junior Joseph Chung defeated Brandon Wagner 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match. Freshman Justin Chung defeated Shelton’s Jayden Lovingfoss 6-0, 6-0 in Nol. 2 singles. Andrew Boggess lost a No. 3 singles match for the first time in two years while taking a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Shelton’s Wyatt Wagner.
The Bearcats swept the doubles side, with Cade Cameron and Christian Iverson winning 6-2, 6-0 against Sean McCullough and Corbin Kric. Jacob Blomdahl and Aaron Boggess defeated Cale Ruiz and Brady Walsh 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles, while Nate Dahlin and Hans Meyer defeated Sam Hughes and Josh Brennan 6-, 6-3.
The last time the Bearcats started 6-0 on the season was in 2018, when they started 8-0 and finished 11-2 overall. W.F. West coach Jack State said he was pleased with his team’s strong start this year.
“We have a good, deep team,” State said. “It’s some of the best high school tennis I’ve seen this year, for sure.”
W.F. West travels to Black Hills on Thursday
Tigers Fall 5-1 to Thunderbirds
Centralia won just one match against Tumwater at home Wednesday, falling 5-1 to the Thunderbirds and dropping to 2-3 overall on the season.
The Tigers were short handed, competing with only seven players on the day, which resulted in forfeiting the No. 3 doubles match.
In No. 1 singles, Sawyer Loughfeed (T) defated Landon Kaut (C) 1-6, 6-1, 6-1. In No. 2 singles, Brandon Yueng (C) def. Drew Johnson (T) 6-4, 6-3, and Mitch Knowlton (T) def. David Parsons (C) 6-2, 6-1.
“The No. 1 singles match started out really well for Landon,” Centralia coach Deb Keahey said. “He played a great first set and then Loughfeed just stayed in every point the second set. Landon couldn't find his game the third set.”
On the doubles side, Jackson Bishop and Clayton Pierpoint (T) defeated Conner O’Dell and Isaac Parkin (C) 6-3, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. Pierce Yates and Lukas Stuart (T) def. Ryan Kane and Justin Kuykendall (C) 6-0, 6-2 in No. 2 doubles, while Adam Overbay and Gavin Foldtman won by forfeit in No. 3 doubles.
“Brandon Yueng did really well, he continues to hustle and has been very consistent,” Keahey said. “Every game is a good learning experience for us.”
Centralia travels to Shelton on either Thursday or Friday, depending on the weather.
“We hope to have a make-up match with Tumwater on Monday,” Keahey said. “I'm sure it will be another competitive match for all the players.”