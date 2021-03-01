TRI-MEET: Shelton Won Both Matches, While Rochester Beat Centralia and the Tigers Took Two Losses Monday at Riverside Golf Course
With Rochester slated to host Shelton on Monday, and Centralia needing to make up a postponed match, the three teams played each other at the same time Monday at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.
Shelton won both its matches, shooting a collective 266 with Carter Barnes taking medalist honors with a 46 to win by two strokes during the 9-hole meet. Barnes even overcame a ninth-hole collapse, shooting a nine on the par-4 hole.
Rochester went 1-1 on the day, shooting a 280, while Centralia lost both its matches, shooting a 286. The course was in much better shape Monday than last week, when it was filled with multiple lateral water hazards during the Warriors’ matchup against Tumwater.
“It was one of the better days we’ve had in a long time,” Rochester coach Eric Holmkvist said. “It was a great day to be out. The course was in great shape.”
Rochester’s Luke Barth led the Warriors with a 53, while Xavier Mendez finished with a 54, Hyde Parrish a 55, Rowdy Edminster a 58 and Brady Moen a 60.
For Centralia, Jesse Kuykendall finished second overall with a 48, just two strokes behind the medalist. Andrew Mitchell shot a 53, Wyatt Baumel a 57, Brady Sprague a 58 and Sawyer Terry 70.
“We’re just a bunch of kids who haven’t golfed much,” Centralia coach Hal Gronseth said. “We need to keep improving. Everybody played just about how they’ve been playing this season. Jesse has worked hard and was probably disappointed with his score.”
For Shelton, Barnes led with a 46, Holmes Waltmeyer a 48, Tobin Dudley a 53, Luke Lennox a 56 and Carson Harmon a 63.
Rochester moves to 1-3 on the season and hosts W.F. West and Centralia for another three-team meet at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.