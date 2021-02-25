ON FIRE: Mossyrock Swept Pe Ell in Straight Sets Thursday to Improve to 7-0 on the Season
Mossyrock continued its tear in Class 1B, easily sweeping Pe Ell (25-5, 25-15, 25-11) at home Thursday. It was the third consecutive night of playing or the Vikings, all victories, and Mossyrock has now won seven straight to start the season.
“It’s always fun to be undefeated,” Mossyrock coach Alex Nelson said. “It’s a lot of pressure for the girls but it builds character and mental toughness. They enjoy the competitiveness.”
It was Senior Night for the Vikings, and Nelson used a starting lineup of six seniors to begin the matchup.
“This was their night,” Nelson said. “We got them all in that first set.”
Morgan Houghtelling led the Vikings offensively, serving 18 straight points in the first set.
“She’s definitely our leader this year,” Nelson said.
Emily Edgar registered five kills and played extremely well, Nelson said, hitting the ball hard and forcing the Trojans to react quickly. Paige Houghtelling, Morgan’s little sister, ended up with seven kills and no errors, while senior libero Grace Loven had an excellent night passing in serve-receive.
“They all had a great night,” Nelson said. “We used a couple different lineups in the second and third sets to get some bench players in.”
Mossyrock (7-0) hosts Naselle on Monday in a rematch of Tuesday's game where the Vikings won in five sets. The Comets are the only opponent Mossyrock has not swept in its seven games this season.