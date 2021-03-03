RED-HOT: Mossyrock Remains Unbeaten at 9-0 After Sweeping Willapa Valley on the Road
Mossyrock showed no sign of slowing down this season in their trip to Menlo Wednesday night, dropping the Vikings in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-11) to run their win streak to nine games.
Mossyrock (9-0) has now swept eight of its nine opponents, only getting tested against Naselle in a five-set victory for the Vikings back on Feb. 23.
“Our serve-receive is definitely improving and we’re making better decisions when we attack,” Mossyrock coach Alex Nelson said. “We’re being patient hitters, getting smarter and learning from our mistakes.”
Payton Torrey led the attack on Wednesday, recording a game-high seven kills to go with just one error. Emily Edgar, who moved to the outside as Nelson went with a new lineup, notched five kills on the night. Paige Houghtelling also finished with five kills and no errors. Morgan Houghtelling served tough for Mossyrock, getting three kills, one ace and 12 assists.
“(Morgan) is just an all-around great player,” Nelson said. “She’s a leader on the team.”
Mossyrock’s game against Naselle Thursday was canceled, so the Vikings will travel to Toutle Lake on Saturday.