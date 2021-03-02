Pe Ell couldn’t keep up with a tough Naselle (5-2) squad, losing in straight sets (25-13, 25-18, 15-12) on the road Tuesday. The Trojans lose their seventh straight and drop to 0-7 overall with the loss.
“We had a lot of good rallies but had a hard time passing the ball,” Pe Ell coach Holly Briggs said.
Sadie Howard led the Trojans with a perfect 13-for-13 serving, while Ava Bush recorded a team-high six assists and sophomore Payton Peterson, who moved up from junior varsity, was commended for her 10% passing on the night.
“She did great,” Briggs said. “We’re struggling with numbers. I’m just glad they’re out there playing instead of not playing.”
Pe Ell hosts cross-county rival Willapa Valley on Thursday.