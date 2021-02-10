TOO TALL OF A TASK: The Trojans Were No Match on the Road Against a Large Naselle Squad
With just 10 varsity players, Pe Ell hit the road to Pacific County to take on league foe Naselle Tuesday night, but couldn’t hang with a larger roster.
The Trojans fell in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-19, in a season-opening sweep. Pe Ell coach Holly Bridges said it was difficult prepping for the season while having just six practices under their belts before the game.
“I thought we did very well,” Bridges said. “They’re a big team.”
Claire Cleveland led the Trojans with seven kills and was stellar at the net with no errors, Bridges said. Eva Bush and Kennedy Kathart each dished out seven assists.
The trio of senior Annika Mason, Sadie Howard and Taylor Bridges each served 100 percent on the night.
“We’re working on our rotation and coverage,” Bridges said.
The Trojans travel back to Pacific County on Thursday to take on Willapa Valley for a 7 p.m. matchup.