UNDEFEATED: The Vikings Remain Undefeated With Road Victory Over Comets
Mossyrock ran its win streak to five games with a five-set victory (25-23, 17-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-6) over Naselle on the road Tuesday.
Caelynn Marshall served 21-for-22 with a team-high 12 assists while Payton Torrey was 13-for-14 serving with 24 digs and a team-high 10 kills. The Vikings struggled with serve-receive but rebounded from a 2-1 game set deficit to come out with the win.
“They’re a pretty good little team,” Mossyrock coach Alex Nelson said. “Their libero is very strong. We battled back and I was proud of our girls for that. It was good for us. We need to see a challenge and respond to it.”
Mossyrock (5-0) hosts Toledo Wednesday.
Pe Ell Loses in Four to Willapa Valley
Pe Ell is still searching for its first victory after taking Willapa Valley to four sets (22-25, 20-25, 25-25, 22-25) on the road Tuesday.
Annika Mason led the Trojans with six kills, while Kennedy Kephart added six kills and Sadie Howard seven digs. Dani Shannon came off the bench to serve 100%. Taylor Briggs and Abby Cox were praised by coach Holly Briggs for being competitive at the net.
“We, as a team, had so much more energy,” Briggs said. “That was a huge improvement all around. We want to pull off a win so bad.”
Pe Ell travels to Mossyrock on Thursday.