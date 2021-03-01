KEEPING IT HOT: The Vikings Remain Undefeated With Sweep of Naselle at Home Monday
Mossyrock continued its tear through the Class 1B ranks after sweeping Naselle (25-17, 25-18, 25-15) at home Monday to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Vikings extend their win streak to eight games and move to 8-0 on the season with the victory. Mossyrock has now swept seven of its eight opponents, the only non-sweep coming in a five-set road victory over Naselle on Feb. 23. The Comets drop to 4-2 with both of their losses coming from the Vikings.
“We played well,” Mossyrock coach Alex Nelson said. “Last time we played them we struggled in serve-receive and we were much improved tonight, making good decisions hitting and we hit the ball hard. Last time we also had too many hitting errors, so we improved in both areas… (Naselle) wasn’t their best tonight. They came out flatter than last time.”
Sophomore Hailey Brooks led the attack for the Vikings, tallying a team-high 10 kills and two aces. Senior Morgan Houghtelling finished with a team-high 15 assists to go with three kills and 8-for-9 serving.
“Hailey was really great tonight,” Nelson said. “She had twice as many kills as errors and also played great defense. She was an energizer out there.”
Sophomore Paige Houghtelling recorded eight kills, while sophomore Payton Torrey contributed four kills, two blocks and was a perfect 10-for-10 serving. Sophomore Caelyn Marshall was 8-for-9 serving with nine assists, while Emily Edgar went 10-for-11 serving. As a team, the Vikings had only five serving errors on the night.
Mossyrock will look to keep its hot streak going on Wednesday when it travels to Willapa Valley (1-4).