STAYING ON TRACK: Peyton Torrey Led the Vikings with 100% serving, 12 digs and 11 kills as Mossyrock Moves to 4-0
Mossyrock continued its hot streak to start the year, sweeping Willapa Valley in convincing fashion, 28-26, 25-15 and 25-13, on the road Thursday night.
Payton Torrey served 100% on the night with 12 digs and 11 kills. Morgan Houghtelling tallied 17 assists, and Gracie Lovan had eight perfect passes on serve-receive to go with seven digs. Emily Edgar was 8-for-9 serving with five kills and one error.
Mossyrock moves to 4-0 on the season, its first dropping down to Class 1B, and has not lost a single set in all four matches. The Vikings travel to Naselle on Tuesday.