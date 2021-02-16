UNBEATEN: The Vikings Swept the Trojans in Straight Sets Tuesday on the Road
Mossyrock rolled into Pe Ell Tuesday and left home with another win, beating the Trojans in straight sets (25-10, 25-6, 25-17) for its second-straight victory to start the season.
Gracie Loven led the Vikings with 12 digs, while Paige Houghtelling added six kills and two blocks with no errors. Mossyrock coach Alex Nelson praised those two along with Emily Edgar for their performances.
“Real happy with Emily’s play on the right side,” Nelson said. “She played excellent defense. Those three had all-around good games.”
Mossyrock moves to 2-0 on the season and 1-1 in 1B league play. Pe Ell falls to 0-2 overall on the season.
Allie Engle led the Trojans with four blocks and one kill, while Annika Mason and Claire Cleveland each served 100% on the night.
“Allie was stellar,” Pe Ell coach Hollie Briggs said. “She hustled. She did really great. Those three worked really hard at the net. They had a lot of touches and not very many errors.”
Pe Ell travels to Naselle on Thursday, while Mossyrock heads to Willapa Valley on Thursday.