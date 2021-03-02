The Bulldogs put the Beavers away quickly in the first set and cruised in a 25-5, 25-13, 25-6 1A Evergreen League volleyball matchup Tuesday in Montesano.
Courtney Backman played well, according to Tenino coach Wanda Blanskma, going 9 of 10 from the service stripe. Brooke Bratton and libero Austin Johnson also played a solid games, the coach added.
“The second game, they really battled and got some things cleaned up in their passing,” Blanksma said. “But unfortunately we just couldn’t sustain that.”
Tenino (0-7) hosts Montesano on Thursday.