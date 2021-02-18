SWEEP: Peters’ Serving Leads Elma to Evergreen Win
Elma started off hot and didn’t let up Thursday night, sweeping Tenino 25-4, 25-11, 25-6 in 1A Evergreen League volleyball action.
Emma Peters, in particular, was a problem for the Beavers, accounting for 29 points from the service stripe.
“We just didn’t have an answer for her,” Tenino coach Wanda Blanksma said. “We’ve just got to get better at passing, and get to work on that.”
Freshman setter Brooke Bratton was a bright spot for the Beavers, though.
“I thought she made a lot of good decisions on the night. She battled and worked through some adversity,” Blanksma said. “She’s going to be a dandy little player by the time it’s all said and done.”
Tenino (0-3) hosts Hoquiam on Tuesday.