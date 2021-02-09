KEEP ON WINNING: The Beavers Stay Undefeated at 2-0 on the Season With a League Win Over Rival Bulldogs
In a rematch of the 2019 district title game, where Tenino girls soccer defeated Montesano to win their first district championship in school history, there would be no revenge for the Bulldogs Tuesday night.
Tenino pushed its win streak to two and remains unbeaten this season after shutting out league rival Monteano 2-0 on the road Tuesday night.
Megan Letts scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute to put Tenino on top. Four minutes later, Letts snuck a dime through the Bulldogs’ defense to a sprinting Brieanna Dell who blasted it through the net for a goal in the 39th minute.
“We played well,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said. “It was a much different game than the Rochester game Saturday. It was a more physical battle. We started off slow early on and then began working the ball upfield and creating opportunities.”
The Beavers shutout Rochester on Saturday in the season opener at home. Schultz praised Alivia Hunter for her defense against Montesano and Abby Severse in goal, who pitched her second-straight shutout and recorded three saves on the night.
“We really worked into the game and did a good job in the second half playing smart,” Schultz said. “Overall, we played really well. It was a mature performance.”
Tenino got off 11 shots total, with eight on target. Montesano had seven shots with three on target. The Beavers travel to Montesano in a quick rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.