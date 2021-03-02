1A Girls Soccer: Montesano Hands Tenino First Loss of the Season
Montesano was just a bit tougher on the Tenino turf Tuesday night, topping the Beavers 3-0 in 1A Evergreen League girls soccer action.
It was the first loss of the season for Tenino (6-1).
“We definitely weren’t as crisp as we have been,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said. “They’re a really good team. I think they wanted it a little bit more than we did tonight. They had a little physicality and toughness, and it showed on the field.”
Brooke Streeter opened the scoring in the 7th minute for Montesano. Vanna Prom added a goal four minutes later and Zoee Lisherness scored in the 51st.
The Bulldogs (5-1) ended a four-game losing streak against Tenino.
Andee Schaffran played well on the defensive end, Schultz said.
“She played really hard,” Schultz said. “It definitely wasn’t without some bright spots.”
Tenino (6-1) plays at Montesano on Thursday.
“I think we’ll bounce back,” Schultz added. “Hopefully we respond to adversity and put together a little tougher performance on Thursday.”