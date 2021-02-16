ON A ROLL: Tenino Moves to 3-0 on the Season with Hammering of League Opponent Elma at Home Tuesday
Tenino superstar Brienna Dell continued her tear through the 1A Evergreen Conference with a three-goal performance to lift the Beavers over Elma 5-1 at home Tuesday.
Dell, who now has 92 career goals for the Beavers, put Tenino up early with a goal in just the second minute of the game. She followed that up with another goal in the 31st minute off an assist from Megan Letts.
Letts scored a goal of her own in the 49th minute of an assist from Grace Vestal to put the Beavers up 3-1, followed by Dell’s third goal of the night in the 51st minute from Abby Severse assist. Freshman Abigail Archibald scored her first career high school goal in the 77th minute on an assist from Letts to close out the scoring on the night.
“We moved the ball really well,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said. “We kept possession, and just moving Elma created a lot of opportunities and chances to score.”
Tenino finished with 20 shots on the night, including 12 on target, mostly due to the Beavers stretching the Eagles out wide. Senior standout Iris Campesino was a late-game scratch for Tenino.
Schultz praised Dell, Letts and Ashley Schow, who moved to midfielder to fill in for Campesino.
“She stepped up and played a really good game,” Schultz said of Schow.
Tenino, which moves to 3-0 overall, hosts Elma again at 7 p.m. on Thursday in a rematch.