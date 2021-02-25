Milestone: Dell Scores Five Times Against Hoquiam to Pass 100 Career Goals
Sometimes, the bad comes with the good. On the good side, Tenino senior Brienna Dell erupted for five goals and eclipsed 100 career goals en route to a 5-0 victory over Hoquiam at home Thursday.
Unfortunately, star midfielder Iris Campesino was injured during the game, in what is a huge blow to the Beavers. Campesino is an Evergreen State College commit and is a crucial cog in the Beavers’ system.
Tenino improves to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the 1A Evergreen Conference. The Beavers outshot the Grizzlies 30-3, with 16 of those on target.
“We played really well,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said. “I’ve got to give credit to the whole team. Our defense, as a whole, did really well.”
Dell, who entered Thursday’s match with 10 goals on the season and 96 in her career, scored goals in the third, fifth, 35th, 41st and 55th minutes. The first goal was on an assist from Grace Vestal, the third goal was assisted by Megan Letts, the fourth goal by Morgan Miner and the fifth goal by Abby Severse.
Dell broke the team’s single-season and all-time scoring records last season as a junior.
“I’m glad she got there,” Schultz said. “She’s been working hard toward it and the team has been working toward it. The first thing she did after the game was congratulate her teammates and said she couldn’t have done it without them. She’s always been a tremendous player but she’s had tremendous teammates, too, and she recognizes that.”
Tenino hosts Montesano at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, though the time could change to 6 p.m.