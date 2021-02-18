FOUR IN A ROW: Tenino Girls Soccer Moves to 4-0 on the Season with a 4-0 Defeat of Elma at Home Thursday
Just one night after scoring a hat trick, Tenino senior Brieanna Dell continued her scoring rampage Thursday, knocking in two goals to power the Beavers to a 4-0 victory at home over Elma. Tenino remains perfect on the season, moving to 4-0.
Abby Severse got the Beavers on the board in the 15th minute on an assist from Morgan Miner. Dell scored an unassisted goal in the 31st minute, followed by another in the 39th minute on an assist from Miner. Morgan Letts capped the night off with a goal in the 68th minute on an assist from Grave Vestal.
“Morgan did a good job getting wide, getting behind and creating opportunities,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said.
Tenino outshot Elma 20-1, including 10-1 on shots on goal. Schultz said the one area the Beavers need to work on is finishing.
‘We’re a possession-based team, and need to get better at recognizing when to go forward and when not to,” Schultz said. “You’re not always going to be the better athletes. We learned that at the state tournament last year… when you play better teams, you’re not going to get as many chances.”
Tenino (4-0) travels to league opponent Hoquiam on Tuesday.