MAKING IMPROVEMENTS: Kysen Knox Connects With Max Craig for Beavers’ Lone Score in 23-16 Loss to Montesano Monday
It wasn’t a win, but Tenino coach Cory Nagel couldn’t be more proud of the way his team played against perennial powerhouse Montesano.
The Beavers took a 23-6 loss to the perennial powerhouse from Grays Harbor County in a 1A Evergreen League season opener for both teams Monday in Montesano.
“Obviously we wanted to win, but we played with extreme physicality; the most in my four years here,” Nagel said. "We're very proud of our boys."
Tenino’s sophomore signal-caller Kysen Knox connected with wideout Max Craig on a 12-yard touchdown reception with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Beavers their lone score on the day.
Nagel said a couple timely mishaps kept the Beavers from staying in it, but his team’s physical play kept them from getting blown out by a Bulldogs squad that is coming off a 12-1 season and a state quarterfinal appearance.
“Defensively, guys were flying around and making stops,” Nagel said. “We didn’t give them a ton of space. We’re miles and miles ahead of where we’ve been. It’s looking bright. (Montesano’s) players play really hard, but we’re trying to build a tradition.”
No stats are available as Tenino wasn't able to bring a stat-keeper to the game. Next up for the Beavers is a home matchup against league foe Elma at 7 p.m. Saturday.