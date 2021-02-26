Tenino’s defense was solid on Friday night, but the offense had a few issues holding onto the ball in a 12-0 1A Evergreen League loss to Hoquiam at Olympic Stadium.
The Grizzlies punched in touchdowns in the first and second quarters
“We shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit and lost some fumbles, but I thought we moved the ball pretty decent on the ground,” Tenino coach Cary Nagel said. “Every time we got pretty close, we put the ball on the turf.”
The Beavers fumbled the ball away five times and tossed an interception in the loss, but Nagel was happy with his team’s effort.
“Max Craig stepped in at quarterback and led some pretty good drives,” he said. “We just came up short.”
Freshman Lucas Watterson ran the ball well at running back, he added, and Shawn Nicholson played a tough game at fullback.
“Our defense continues to play lights-out,” he said. “We’ve got to clean up some things in both areas, and it’s a big week of practice ahead.”
Tenino (0-3) hosts Seton Catholic on Thursday.