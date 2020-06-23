The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of a woman missing from Morton since Sunday.
Kristy D. Morgan, 35, of Morton, was reportedly last seen at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday walking from her home near the 100 block of Davison Road. She was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and carrying a pink purse.
She is described as a white female standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
To report any information, contact Det. Tyson Brown at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.
Volunteers began conducting searches for Morgan Tuesday morning. The Chronicle will update this story when more information is available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.