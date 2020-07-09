After a short break overnight, crews are resuming the search for 10-year-old Sage Adams, who was last seen Tuesday on a kayak on the Skagit River east of Marblemount.
On Wednesday evening, two dog teams tracked from the area about a half-mile north of the Marblemount bridge where Sage's kayak was found Wednesday afternoon, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Sage and his father had been kayaking Tuesday in separate kayaks when the father fell out of his kayak and had to swim to shore. The last time he saw his son, the boy was still in his own kayak, Clark said.
Dog teams located a scent Wednesday that led them to a rocky area before the search was called off for safety reasons, Clark said.
As of Thursday morning, that location is where the dog teams will resume, Clark said.
In the meantime, ground search and rescue crews will begin from the other side in an attempt to cover more ground, he said.
•••
Previous story:
Sheriff's Office searching for missing boy last seen kayaking
By Kera Wanielista / Skagit Valley Herald
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old who was last seen in a kayak on the Skagit River east of Marblemount.
The boy and his father, both from Chehalis, were camping in the North Cascades National Park Service Complex, near milepost 119, on Tuesday when they took their kayaks out on the Skagit River, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The father, who was not wearing a life jacket, reportedly fell out of his kayak and had to swim to shore, Clark said. His son was still in his own kayak at the time, Clark said.
The man had to hike out of the area and called 911 from a store in Marblemount on Wednesday morning, Clark said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, both kayaks and the man's life jacket had been found, but the boy and his life jacket have not, he said.
The son's kayak was found on the east side of the river about a half-mile north of the Marblemount bridge, Clark said,
"We're just hoping that the boy took off walking," Clark said. "So we've got to find him."
The name of the boy has not been released, and the Sheriff's Office does not yet have a photo of the boy to distribute, Clark said.
Search and rescue teams, including marine units from the Sheriff's Office and helicopters from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and U.S. Customs and Border protection have been assisting in the search, Clark said.
A tracking team from Snohomish County, which is trained in wilderness search operations, is also assisting in the search, Clark said.
