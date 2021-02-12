Robert “Bob” Herman Yanish, 78, passed away Jan. 31, 2021, in Centralia, Wash. He was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Valley City, N.D., the son of Herman and Lila (Ratzlaff) Yanish.
Robert received his elementary education in Cuba, N.D., and then graduated at St. Catherine’s Catholic High School in Valley City, N.D., in 1960. He worked for different farmers around the Cuba area before enlisted in the United States Army in 1961. Robert spent one tour in Korea and then honorably discharged in 1967. Afterwards, he moved to Eureka, Calif., where he worked in a plywood testing laboratory for the America Plywood Association. He then moved to Medford, Ore., where Robert met the love of his life, Susan Carol Carpenter. They were engaged July 13, 1968, and married Nov. 2, the same year. Together, Robert and Susan had a son, Jeffrey Robert, who was born Feb. 9, 1971, on his dad’s birthday.
Robert worked for Western Beverage for 30 years in Medford, Ore. After retirement, they moved to Adna, Wash., where their son Jeff is living. He enjoyed an adventure to Canada on a hunting trip with Jeff, his friends and hunting partners. Robert always enjoyed working in his yard and around the property where he, friends and family built a barn that stands in place today, keeping his critters warm and dry. One of Robert’s favorite pastimes was taking care of Dan and Robin (his Belgian Draft horses), along with his donkey, goats, chickens, and dogs. Robert enjoyed giving hay rides at the local pumpkin patch to children and families to enjoy. Bob and Sue always appreciated their trips back to North Dakota to visit family and friends. Bob and Sue took care of friend’s children while parents were working. Brock, Jessie, and Alyssa appreciated their time with Bob and Sue, the children called them Papa and Nanny, often coming back to spend time with Bob and Sue as they were growing.
Bob is survived by his wife, Susan Yanish of Adna, Wash.; and son, Jeff Yanish, also of Adna, Wash.; step-grandsons, Adam (Jessica) Hart of Adna, Wash., and Lucas Hart of Centralia, Wash.; and step-great-granddaughter, Gracie Hart of Adna, Wash.; brothers, David (Marlene) of West Fargo, N.D., Raymond (Julie), New Salem, N.D., and Gary (Carmen) of Fargo, N.D.; sisters, Phyllis Kramer of Dickey, N.D., and Janice McKensie of Harrisburg, S.D.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lila Yanish; brother-in-law, Darrel Kramer; and niece, Debra Schwehr.
A military service will be held Feb. 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., (PT), at Sticklin Funeral Chapel. The service will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town at boystown.org/give.