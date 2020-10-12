August
Dwight Berkley Hamilton, 75, Chehalis, Aug. 1
Paule Lee Johannes, 83, Rochester, Aug. 1
Gladys N. Sliva, 89, Centralia, Aug. 1
Dale M. Henderson, 76, Mossyrock, Aug. 2
Beverly Mae Jacobs, 89, Centralia, Aug. 2
Evelyn Marie Woody, 91, Centralia, Aug. 3
Rodney Alexander Petroff, 64, Cle Elum, Aug. 3
Bonnie Jean Slaymaker, 77, Winlock, Aut. 3
Jake Douglas Swan, 25, Chehalis, Aug. 3
Aurella Mae Hall-Peek, 94, Winlock, Aug. 4
Harriett Ucille Marchildon, 92, Chehalis, Aug. 4
Bradley Jerome Economou, 30, Chehalis, Aug. 4
Karen Marie Campbell, 67, Winlock, Aug. 5
Lanson Brice Carney, 81, Onalaska, Aug. 5
Teri Lynne White, 55, Chehalis, Aug. 5
Laurian Randy Petersen, 71, Chehalis, Aug. 5
John Richard Pries, Jr., 78, Glenoma, Aug. 6
Marie Sallee Frunz, 91, Mossyrock, Aug. 7
Richard Lee Hayes, 88, Toledo, Aug. 7
Caroll Edward Harris, 74, Toledo, Aug. 8
Morgan Charles Bennett, 33, Lacey, Aug. 9
Michael Willis Mullins, 56, Centralia
Randall Lee Goodwin, 71, Morton, Aug. 10
Sharon Sue Harmon, 76, Chehalis, Aug. 11
Leroy Logan Wright, 7 7, Chehalis, Aug. 11
Jeremy Jensen Smith, 49, Pe Ell, Aug. 11
Laura Fay Burks, 87, Chehalis, Aug. 11
Ruby Ellen Davis, 88, Chehalis, Aug. 11
Jeane Marie Rudeen, 77, Centralia, Aug. 11
Raymond Leo Johnson, 91, Rochester, Aug. 12
Margaret D. Kearney, 74, Mossyrock, Aug. 12
Edward Norval Richards, 75, Winlock, Aug. 12
Danielle Helen Escobar, 38, Lakewood, Aug. 12
Per Oscar Fjugstad, 85, Randle, Aug. 12
Gene Louis Woodley, 66, Centralia
Jeffery Allan Langus, 73, Chehalis, Aug. 13
Dorothy May Teitzel, 70, Chehalis, Aug. 13
Pamela Joy Tryon, 58, Ariel, Aug. 13
Kathryn Marie Clark, 51, Centralia, Aug. 14
Muhamadou Ceesay, 52, Chehalis, Aug. 15
Hettie Rose Arterbum, 86, Mossyrock, Aug. 16
Richard Jay Weaver, 71, Silver Creek, Aug. 17
James Douglass Vander Meer, 75, Chehalis, Aug. 17
Pedro Barajas Hernandez, 83, Tenino, Aug. 18
Diana Lynn Busch, 67, Randle, Aug. 18
Willie Bill Egner, 74, Glenoma, Aug. 19
Elizabeth Gaye White, 47, Chehalis, Aug. 19
Susan Kathleen Cox, 70, Centralia, Aug. 20
Lyndon Leroy Bussing Jr., 57, Winlock, Aug. 20
Patricia Lucille Hendrickson, 72, Chehalis, Aug. 21
Jimmie Don Bryant, 85, Pe Ell, Aug. 22
Gordon Rudolph Vlach, 76, Napavine, Aug. 22
Kimberly Rae Drurett, 54, Centralia, Aug. 22
James Jeffery Edwards, 55, Toledo, Aug. 22
David Hayes Goble, 71, Morton, Aug. 23
Lenore Frances Nelson, 91, Centralia, Aug. 23
Helen Gladys Riedy, 77, Centralia, Aug. 23
Terry Lynn Claussen, 62, Centralia, Aug. 24
Kathryn Irene Neer, 69, Centralia, Aug. 24
Florence Adelina Schabell, 88, Rochester, Aug. 24
John Spotswood Bowyer, 63, Vader, Aug. 25
Loren Lee Gee, 69, Centralia, Aug. 26
Ronald Stephan Volesky, 69, Centralia, Aug. 26
Erin Elizabeth McLeod, 42, Chehalis, Aug. 26
Patsy Jean Book, 85, Chehalis, Aug. 28
Gloria Anne Andolina, 71, Chehalis, Aug. 28
Duane elmer Pierce, 87, Morton, Aug. 28
David Andrew Marino, 63, Onalaska, Aug. 30
Larry Gene Boothby, 71, Chehalis, Aug. 31
Barbara Ann Ford, 77, Centralia, Aug. 31
Andrea Xia Hutchison, 73, Chehalis, Aug. 31
Tharrell Dennis Marcott, 74, Centralia, Aug. 31
September
Douglas James Vincent, 68, Mossyrock, Sept. 2
Retha Margaret Faver, 97, Centralia, Sept. 2
Doreen Kaye Bennett, 63, Vancouver, Sept. 2
Norma Lucille Baker, 88, Chehalis, Sept. 3
Bonnie Marie Montgomery, 82, Pe Ell, Sept. 3
Ruby Mae Meade, 88, Onalaska, Sept. 3
Esther Joyce Jensen, 87, Centralia, Sept. 4
Sharon Rose Stamper, 76, Salkum, Sept. 4
Cecelia Geraldine Huber, 84, Raymond, Sept. 5
Yvonne Alice Griffith, 72, Centralia, Sept. 5
Annie May Peters, 78, Centralia, Sept. 5
Richard Kenneth Brice, 78, Vader, Sept. 6
Janice Kay Pwlikowski, 81, Packwod, Sept. 6
Robert Douglas Hennessey, 28, Chehalis, Sept. 6
Kimberlee Ann Mott, 64, Centralia, Sept. 7
Robert L. Armstrong, 92, Silver Creek, Sept. 8
Charles Brooks McCall Jr., 76, Centralia, Sept. 8
Cheryl Ann McDaneld, 58, Sept. 9
Joan Cheryl Ouellette, 75, Chehalis, Sept. 9
Terry Albert Wallin, 77, Winlock, Sept. 9
Darlene Francis Malinak, 68, Chehalis, Sept. 10
Deborah Lee Mueller, 68, Curtis, Sept. 10
Edythe Doris Days, 96, Chehalis, Sept. 11
Frances Lorraine Downs, 93, Centralia, Sept. 11
Louise Jean Lund, 88, Chehalis. Sept. 11
Helen Marie Senn, 91, Morton, Sept. 11
John Victor Asplund, 93, Chehalis, Sept. 12
Darryl Lynn Bellerud, 77, Winlock, Sept. 12
Alberta Marie Barrows, 97, Morton, Sept. 12
Starlet Mayette Richardson, 69, Glenoma, Sept. 12
Francis Eugene Bergevin, 86, Chehalis, Sept. 12
Carmen Claire Brunton, 65, Winlock, Sept. 14
Vivian Almeda Myhr, 95, Centralia, Sept. 14
Eleanor Lucille CAse, 97, Winlock, Sept. 14
Ina Kathleen Jones, 81, Chehalis, Sept. 14
Faith Davis, 84, Chehalis, Sept. 14
Jennifer Louise Zuber, 54, Centralia, Sept. 14
Virgil Eddie Spath, 64, Randle, Sept. 15
Dennis Leroy Sellers, 73, Toledo, Sept. 15
Donald William Bolt, 68, Oakville, Sept. 15
Donna Rae Phillips, 64, Rochester, Sept. 16
Lois Mae Pitts, 83, Morton, Sept. 16
Buna Ruth James, 89, Chehalis, Sept. 16
Eric Duerst, 75, Toledo, Sept. 16
Betty Colleen Elliott, 80 Vader, Sept. 16
Joan Kathleen Donaghue, 79, Bucoda, Sept. 19
Anna F. Illchishin, 89, Oakville, Sept. 19
Irma Beth Collins, 93, Centralia, Sept. 20
Keith Cleo Jorgensen, 82, Centralia, Sept. 21
Glenn Harvey Keenan, 78, Onalaska, Sept. 22
Richard LaVern Jirak, 72, Chehalis, Sept. 22
Darryl Arthur Burgess, 60, Centralia, Sept. 22
Rodney Lee Hall, 73, Olympia, Sept. 22
Annette Lillian Hempel, 86, Chehalis, Sept. 23
Jo’Lene Kaye Tover, 65, Winlock, Sept. 23
Linda Pauline Featherston, 76, Sept. 23
James Allan Howland, 66, Toledo, Sept. 24
Karolina Anna Pederson, 81, Packwood, Sept. 24
Robin Roberta Luurs, 64, Toledo, Sept. 25
Dolores E. Chancy, 82, Centralia, Sept. 25
Robert Eldon Adamson, 79, Centralia, Sept. 25
Agness Loreen Cox, 100, Onalaska, Sept. 25
Floyd Jesse Tuckness, 86, Winlock, Sept. 27
Anna May Selma Anzalone, 91, Chehalis, Sept. 28
Page Miller Steelhammer, 96, Centralia, Sept. 28
Nancy Joy Corbin, 79, Chehalis, Sept. 29
Cynthia Marie Batchelar, 66, Silver Creek, Sept. 29
MV Jennings, 92, Chehalis, Sept. 29
Mary Alice Painter, 78, Centralia, Sept. 29
