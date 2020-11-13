Becky Sue Bailey, 61, of Randle, Oct. 1
Adele Leon Dillon, 1, Centralia, Oct. 1
William Earnest Gannon, 82, Oct. 1
Brian Doublas Hartford, 70, Morton, Oct. 1
Arlie Lester Leno, 93, Centralia, Oct. 2
Barbara Jane Todak, 74, Centralia, Oct. 2
Judith Kay Ralston, 80, Chehalis, Oct. 4
Barbara Ann Kinsey, 74, Chehalis, Oct. 4
William Charles Smith, 82, Chehalis, Oct. 4
Julie Marie Stackhouse, 95, Onalaska, Oct. 4
Charles Albert Taylor, Jr., 77, Winlock, Oct. 4
Diana May Iverson, 59, Bucoda, Oct. 5
Timothy Isaac McAllister, 68, Centralia, Oct. 5
Gregory Scott, Viles, 70, Centralia, Oct. 5
Richard John Walker, 59, Onalaska, Oct. 5
Thomas George Parke, 72, Centralia, Oct. 6
Roger Frank Lyons, 78, Morton, Oct. 7
Mason Gard Buck, 30, Centralia, Oct. 8
Jeffery Lynn Whalen, 61, Chehalis, Oct. 8
Clayton Royer Hoffman, III, 43, Graham, Oct. 9
R. Stephan Tremain, 67, Chehalis, Oct. 9
Gloria Belle Witter, 93, Chehalis, Oct. 9
Herschel David Eutsler, 84, Chehalis, Oct. 10
Janice Lindell Olson, 66, Centralia, Oct. 11
Arvid Dale Wilder, 73, Chehalis, Oct. 11
Ronald Warren Justice, 74, Centralia, Oct. 12
Jolaine Dune DePriest, 81, Centralia, Oct. 12
Harvey Archibald Largent, III, 62, Winlock, Oct. 12
Judy Rene O’Connor, 69, Randle, Oct. 12
Duncan Munro Reed, 76, Onalaska, Oct. 12
Florence Joan Reichert, 92, Centralia, Oct. 12
Jack Charles Scheuermann, 88, Centralia, Oct. 13
Jean Edna Milton, 89, Chehalis, Oct. 14
Dawn Gay Hill, 61, Morton, Oct. 15
Guy Franklin Lane, 95, Centralia, Oct. 15
Ada Louise Norman, 94, Centralia, Oct. 15
Judith Irene Smith, 77, Centralia, Oct. 15
Dian Jeannine Herrick, 78, Onalaska, Oct. 16
Gerald Eugene Wadsworth, 84, Raymond, Oct. 16
Peter Oswald Riedesel, 94, Chehalis, Oct. 17
Penny Jo Lantz, 55, Centralia, Oct. 17
Leo Volk, 86, Centralia, Oct. 17
Louise E. Gallegos, 84, Glenoma, Oct. 18
Orville John Lindberg, 83, Chehalis, Oct. 18
Erlene Nelson, 86, Centralia, Oct. 18
Adele Faye Peterson, 95, Chehalis, Oct. 18
Melvin Douglas Sell, 83, Longview, Oct. 18
Evelyn Marie Mesneak, 71, Lilliwaup, Oct. 19
Richard Anthony Nubile, 78, Packwood, Oct. 19
Rock Dane Nielsen, 62, Packwood, Oct. 20
Roberta Ann Woodman, 95, Centralia, Oct. 20
Bruce Edward Champlin, 71, Centralia, Oct. 21
Richard Arthur White, 80, Olympia, Oct. 21
Winona May Mallonee, 97, Curtis, Oct. 22
Tyler Steven Gussin, 32, Centralia, Oct. 23
Anton Gustin, 72, Chehalis, Oct. 23
Bruce Steven Carr, 69, Onalaska, Oct. 24
William James Fechtner, 48, Chehalis, Oct. 24
Carol Ann Johnson, 69, Winlock, Oct. 24
Ricky James Lafferty, 61, Centralia, Oct. 24
John Caleb Pyles, 18, Toledo, Oct. 24
Ruth Viola Nolan, 88, Chehalis, Oct. 25
Karl Alan Flint, 72, Centralia, Oct. 25
Doreen Anne Valley, 83, Centralia, Oct. 25
James Ryan Smith, 20, Castle Rock, Oct. 26
Roy Adolph Richards, 73, Winlock, Oct. 26
Anna Mae Peckham, 87, Winlock, Oct. 27
Ricky Ernest Placid, 62, Randle, Oct. 27
Donald Lee Rogers, 71, Pe Ell, Oct. 28
Joanne Marie Simmons, 73, Morton, Oct. 29
Terry Lee Thayer, 71, Santa Rosa, California, Oct. 29
Robert Leon Thornton, 64, Doty, Oct. 29
Ronald William Griffin, 61, Wyandotte, Oklahoma, Oct. 30
Rodney Eldred Phillips, 95, Toledo, Oct. 30
Ann A. Bradshaw, 91, Chehalis, Oct. 31
Sandra Lee Walker, 80, Morton, Oct. 31
